Unpredictable results making 2018 F1 season a classic - Wolff

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes 2018 is developing into a Formula One season for the ages.

Lewis Hamilton leads the drivers' standings, with Mercedes also on top in the constructors' championship, as the campaign resumes after the mid-season break at the Belgian Grand Prix this week.

Sebastian Vettel has won three races this year and sits 24 points adrift of Hamilton, while Red Bull have also topped the podium on three occasions – two victories for Daniel Ricciardo and one for Max Verstappen.

And with his team sitting pretty, Wolff is enjoying the racing greatly and raring to go again at Spa-Francorchamps.

"It's very difficult to make any predictions for Spa," he said.

"If this season has taught us one thing, it's that there are no clear favourites for specific tracks anymore and that it's not always the fastest car that wins. Instead, the competitive balance seems to swing back and forth from circuit to circuit.

Recharged...

Re-Energised...

"What is clear is that our competitors are pushing extremely hard and put up a very tough fight. We need to keep our heads down, work hard to eliminate our weaknesses and further build on our strengths.

"We need to take the season race by race; 2018 promises to be a season that we will still be talking about in years to come and we can't wait to get out there and start racing again."

