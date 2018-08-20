Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Unpredictable results making 2018 F1 season a classic - Wolff

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    20 Aug 2018, 20:23 IST

Toto Wolff - cropped
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes 2018 is developing into a Formula One season for the ages.

Lewis Hamilton leads the drivers' standings, with Mercedes also on top in the constructors' championship, as the campaign resumes after the mid-season break at the Belgian Grand Prix this week.

Sebastian Vettel has won three races this year and sits 24 points adrift of Hamilton, while Red Bull have also topped the podium on three occasions – two victories for Daniel Ricciardo and one for Max Verstappen.

And with his team sitting pretty, Wolff is enjoying the racing greatly and raring to go again at Spa-Francorchamps.

"It's very difficult to make any predictions for Spa," he said.

"If this season has taught us one thing, it's that there are no clear favourites for specific tracks anymore and that it's not always the fastest car that wins. Instead, the competitive balance seems to swing back and forth from circuit to circuit.

Recharged...
Re-Energised...
Ready...@F1 IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/kJKMoq1xof
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 20, 2018

<script></script>

"What is clear is that our competitors are pushing extremely hard and put up a very tough fight. We need to keep our heads down, work hard to eliminate our weaknesses and further build on our strengths.

"We need to take the season race by race; 2018 promises to be a season that we will still be talking about in years to come and we can't wait to get out there and start racing again."

F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Spa for the Belgium Grand Prix after the mid-season break this weekend. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are the title favorites while the battle for the world championship is expected to get more intense in the second half of the season.


Topics you might be interested in:
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Mercedes F1 AMG F1 Teams 2018
Omnisport
NEWS
Another first-lap shunt 'deliberate or incompetence' from...
RELATED STORY
Mercedes working 'flat out' to improve - Wolff
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes one-two gives Bottas his opportunity
RELATED STORY
Alonso to leave F1: Who will replace Fernando at McLaren?
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Fernando Alonso to leave F1
RELATED STORY
Wallace making strides early in NASCAR season
RELATED STORY
5 Early Predictions for the 2018 Indy 500
RELATED STORY
Toyota's Nakajima claims provisional pole & F1 drivers...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Bristol: Kurt Busch picks up first win...
RELATED STORY
WEC 2018: Fan captures a horrific airborne crash of an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us