Verstappen misses Q1 after FP3 crash

After smashing his RB14 into the wall during FP3, Max Verstappen missed qualifying with gearbox damage.

Max Verstappen was unable to take part in Monaco Grand Prix qualifying after a crash at the end of Saturday's free practice damaged his gearbox.

Verstappen misjudged his exit from the Swimming Pool complex and ended up in the wall, meaning he will start from the back of the grid on Sunday.

Red Bull reportedly opted for a late gearbox change that was not completed in time for the 20-year-old to return to the track, with a five-place grid penalty set to go his way.

It was a disappointing end to the session for Verstappen who set the second-fastest time in FP3 at just one thousandth of a second behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen will now have to battle through the field at a circuit which is notoriously difficult to overtake on.

*That* FP3 crash @Max33Verstappen fans look away now #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2d2oUGmCPS

— Formula 1 (@F1) May 26, 2018

This grinds our gears to say, but there was more damage than first feared. Max misses Q1 and qualifying due to damage to the gearbox.

Our Dutchie will start tomorrow's #MonacoGP from the back of the grid. pic.twitter.com/kp3FSyvmhR

— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 26, 2018