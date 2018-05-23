You never know! - Vettel and Hamilton joke about potential Ferrari link-up

Lewis Hamilton is yet to sign a new Mercedes contract, and rival Sebastian Vettel encouraged light-hearted talk of a switch to Ferrari.

Omnisport NEWS News 23 May 2018, 21:51 IST 94 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in Monaco

Formula one news of the moment. Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton joked about the rival pair potentially teaming up at Ferrari ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Formula One world champion Hamilton is yet to extend his contract at Mercedes, which expires at the end of the season, while Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen is reportedly considering retirement.

And with Vettel and Hamilton facing the media ahead of this weekend's race in the principality, the former was asked if he would be open to having the Briton join him at Ferrari.

"I don't know, he has to ask me," Vettel joked.

"I wouldn't mind. To be completely honest, I am very happy with the relationship I have with Kimi."

Hamilton jovially replied: "I think we have a closer relationship, don't we?"

Hottest mixtape of 2018 announced at the #MonacoGP press conference pic.twitter.com/e3BZRjYjMj

— Formula 1 (@F1) May 23, 2018

<script></script>

Vettel opined it is unlikely Hamilton will leave Mercedes, but refused to rule out the duo linking up in the future.

"I'm pretty sure Lewis' priority lies with Mercedes and everything else would be a big surprise," Vettel said. "But you never know.

"Maybe one day we will both go somewhere else because we are old. Never say never but, for me, at the moment, it doesn't really matter. I am really happy to be where I am."

When Hamilton was pushed further on the possibility of teaming up with Vettel, he said: "I'm down to race with whoever.

"I'm racing against him in a pretty competitive car, which is always exciting, but I think, for any driver, you want to go up against the best.

"You've seen in history it can be difficult when there are two incredibly strong alphas in a team but you've seen it seems to work with him and Kimi."