10 best Pokemon to have on your team as you begin Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The release of the final portion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Expansion Pass, The Indigo Disk, is less than a month away. Many players are excited to experience everything this new content drop has to offer. While many fans are happy to have a new area to explore, others are more interested in the challenging battles.

With new battles comes the possibility for more team compositions. While The Indigo Disk does offer a wide variety of creatures to catch, players may want to go into the new expansion with a well-built team of strong Pocket Monsters ready for action.

So, what Pokemon can players add to their team to be best prepared for the challenges ahead?

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 best creatures for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

1) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Baxcalibur, the Pseudo-Legendary of the Paldea region, is a great creature to add to a competitive team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk.

Thanks to its high stats and access to impressive moves like Glaive Rush, Scale Shot, and Icicle Crash, Baxclaibur is a potent attacking force for any player's party.

2) Heatran

Heatran as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it can only be obtained through the Pokemon Home application, Heatran is a valuable asset for any player, thanks to its high stats as well as its great offensive and defensive typing.

The creature's varied moveset allows it to spec into both offense and utility, meaning it can fit well into any role in more complex double battles.

3) Landorus Therian

Landorus Therian as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another Pokemon Home exclusive, the Therian form of Landorus has been terrorizing trainers everywhere since its debut in the latter half of the fifth generation.

Thanks to its great stats, as well as its access to Stealth Rock and the Intimidate ability, Landorus Therian is one of the best team leads in the franchise and holds up well despite the power creep of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) Mamoswine

Mamoswine's Kitakami Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Mamoswine was added back to the Nintendo Switch games following the release of the first half of their expansion pass.

Many players consider Mamoswine to be one of the best Ice-type creatures in the franchise thanks to its high bulk and damage output potential. With moves like Earthquake, Icy Wind, and Ice Shard, the Pocket Monster can easily carry most double battles against NPCs.

5) Arbok

Arbok's Kitakami Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Arbok was treated incredibly well in the transition between Pokemon generations. The Pocket Monster now has access to Scale Shot, a multi-hitting Dragon-type move that increases its speed at the cost of defense. Thanks to its access to the move, Coil, this downside can easily be circumvented during NPC battles.

Players should let Arbok hold the Loaded Dice and watch opponents melt away.

6) Sinistcha

Sinistcha's Kitakami Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Sinistcha is one of the new Pocket Monsters in the Teal Mask chapter of the expansion. This creature is very similar to the utility powerhouse, Amoongus, but has some tricks of its own to set it apart.

While utility is still its biggest draw, Sinistcha has decent special attacking power and great sustain with its signature move, Matcha Gotcha.

7) Gliscor

Gliscor's Kitakami Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gliscor has been one of the best creatures in the franchise for quite some time now. Its reimplementation in The Teal Mask has brought it into the new generation with a vengeance.

With access to potent attacks like Acrobatics, Earthquake, and Stone Edge, players should have no problem getting value from Gliscor in their playthroughs.

8) Eelektross

Eelektross' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With The Indigo Disk focusing on double battles, players may need a way to support their hard-carrying damage dealers.

Eelektross is a great choice to partner with these types of creatures, thanks to the Ground immunity from its Levitate ability. With this Pocket Monster on the field, players are free to spam Earthquake as much as they like with little to no consequences.

9) Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Grimmsnarl has been one of the best support creatures since its introduction in the eighth generation. Thanks to its Prankster ability, its status moves always go first.

This makes Grimmsnarl the perfect choice for statusing opponents or setting up Light Screen and Reflect, which are important in challenging double battles.

10) Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna's Kitakami Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

While Bloodmoon Ursaluna is the only available form players can get through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, its base variant can be transferred from Legends: Arceus to the games using Pokemon Home.

Both forms provide great attacking and defending potential but may need some alterations since they are both so slow.