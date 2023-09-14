Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Gligar and Gliscor

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC, the first chapter of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero, is now available for trainers all over the world. While there are more than a hundred new Pocket Monsters that you can add to your collection, The Pokemon Company's latest DLC gives you a way to obtain some of the game's older critters.

Gligar and Gliscor have been an integral part of the Pokemon franchise, but they have been missing from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the longest time. Thanks to the Teal Mask DLC, you will now be able to catch these wonderful bat-like creatures in Scarlet and Violet.

This article will explain how you can catch Gligar and Gliscor in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Gligar, as seen in the main series. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gligar is a dual Ground- and Flying-type creature. It is a Pokemon Scarlet exclusive critter and you can encounter a wild one in the Paradise Barrens region, towards the northwestern part of Kitakami island.

If you want it in Pokemon Violet, the Gligar will have to be traded into Violet.

Gligar has the following statistics:

Health Points (HP): 65

Attack: 75

Defense: 105

Special Attack: 35

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 85

Ability: Hyper Cutter, Sand Veil, and Immunity

Gligar is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Water

Ice

Gligar is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Fire

Grass

Flying

Psychic

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Steel

Fairy

Gligar is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Poison

Bug

Where to find Gliscor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Gliscor as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like Gligar, Gliscor is a dual Ground- and Flying-type Pokemon. However, unlike it, you will not encounter Gliscor in the wild. The only way to catch a Gliscor as of now is by evolving it from a Gligar.

Gliscor has the following statistics:

HP: 75

Attack: 95

Defense: 125

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 95

Ability: Hyper Cutter, Sand Veil, and Immunity

Gliscor is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Water

Ice

Gliscor is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Fire

Grass

Flying

Psychic

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Steel

Fairy

Gliscor is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Poison

Bug

How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Gligar and Gliscor, as seen in the main series. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you get a Gligar in your bag, evolving it into a Gliscor in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a little tricky. You need to make sure your Gligar is holding a Razor Fang. The evolution can only take place at night time, which is between 8 pm and 4 am in Scarlet and Violet.

If you don’t feel like being restricted by the time of day, you can trigger the evolution by leveling up your Gligar. This can be done by using a Rare Candy. As soon as Gligar levels up while holding the Razor Fang, it will evolve into a Gliscor.

How to get a Razor Fang in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

A Razor Fang will be rewarded to you (Image via Nintendo)

Razor is a special evolution item that you will receive as a reward if you make 110 entries in your Katakami PokeDex.

Consider following our Kitakami PokeDex to learn about all the Pokemon in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet, new ones, and those returning to this game.

If you are new to the game and want to learn how to get started with this DLC, you can read this article.