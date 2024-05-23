10 hardest-to-catch Johto Pokemon from the Pokemon games, ranked

The Johto Regional Dex says there are 256 Pokemon in the Johto region, some of which are incredibly hard to catch in many Pokemon games. With the launch of Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal in Generation 2, the franchise introduced unique Pocket Monsters. The entities from the Kanto region and the debuts of several Johto Pokemon in those games had a lot of trainers very excited. But what can you do if a particular creature has a high catch rate?

Critters with higher catch rates are challenging to capture. In this list, we will look at the 10 hardest-to-capture Pokemon from Johto in Pokemon games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Hoothoot, Swinbu, and eight other Johto Pokemon with a high catch rate in Pokemon games

10) Mightyena

Mightyena (Image via TPC)

Mightyena is a Dark-type monster with Moxie as its hidden Ability in Pokemon games. It can use Intimidate and Quick Feet as its primary abilities. These abilities are crucial because they give trainers the upper hand with a formidable strategy. Mightyena is immune to Psychic-type moves, and trainers should not use those attacks against it.

One can evolve a Level 18 Poochyena into a Mightyena in Ruby and Sapphire. However, one has to travel to Routes 120, 121, and 123 in Emerald and Routes 214 and 215 in Diamond to encounter it. You can trade from another game to get it in Pokemon games like Black, Pearl, and Y. That said, if you're catching Mightyena in the wild, you should know its base catch rate is 127.

9) Cleffa

Cleffa (Image via TPC)

Cleffa is a cute creature from the Johto region in Pokemon games. Its design is simple, not classic, but its Base Stat Total (BST) is unimpressive. Despite being a weak Pokemon at its Baby stage, it can evolve into Clefable to become a decent fighter. Cleffa is a Fairy-type Pokemon with Cute Charm, Magic Guard, and Friend Guard as its abilities. Its design resembles a star; incidentally, it is called the Star Shape Pokemon.

In Pokemon Gold and Silver, enthusiasts can breed Clefairy/Clefable to get Cleffa. Not only that, but they can also breed them in HeartGold and SoulSilver, as well as in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Finding Cleffa can be time-consuming due to its limited availability in certain game locations.

For example, to meet it, one has to head to Route 34 in Crystal, Mount Hokulani in Sun and Moon, and Legends: Arceus in Fabled Springs. But, remember, the catch rate of Cleffa is 150.

8) Igglybuff

Igglybuff (Image via TPC)

The first Pokemon game to introduce Igglybuff was Gold and Silver. The monster is a pre-evolved form of Jigglypuff, and trainers have to breed Jigglypuff/Wigglytuff in those titles to get Igglybuff. They must also follow the same breeding method in Sword and Shield, Black and White, and X and Y. On the other hand, Igglybuff can be encountered in various locations in Scarlet and Violet.

However, Igglybuff only spawns in a few selected areas in other games. It is hard to catch in Pokemon Crystal, Sun and Moon, and Diamond and Pearl. Being a dual Normal and Fairy-type Pokemon, it is weak to Poison, Bug, and Steel-type moves. It is also immune to Ghost and Dragon-type attacks.

One can easily damage Igglybuff in fights by using super-effective moves. However, there are only a few places where the monster spawns in many Pokemon games, and its catch rate is 170.

7) Remoraid

Remoraid (Image via TPC)

The Johto region has multiple Fish-like Pokemon, and Remoraid is one of them. It is called the Jet Pokemon, and its evolution is astonishingly intriguing. As it evolves into Octillery, its body changes from fish to octopus. This is amazing; however, catching it in many Pokemon games is difficult. The reason is that it has a catch rate of 190, which is similar to the catch rate of Chinchou.

Remoraid can access three different abilities: Hustle, Sniper, and Moody. It is an attack-focused Pokemon with a decent stat spread. In Gold and Silver, fans can find the creature on Route 44. Although the spawn rate of Remoraid is high in most Pokemon games, catching it in HeartGold, SoulSlver, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire takes a lot of work.

6) Chinchou

Chinchou (Image via TPC)

The Pokedex entries of Pokemon Silver say that Chinchou’s only means of communicating in the dark ocean is by constantly flashing its two golden antennae. It is a dual Water and Electric-type Pokemon with Volt Absorb and Water Absorb abilities. One should not use Electric-type moves against it because Volt Absorb can restore its HP when its hit with moves of this type. Moreover, the effect of Water Absorb is similar, but a Water-type attack should hit the Chinchou.

Chinchou’s third ability is Illuminate, which increases the likelihood of encountering wild Pokemon. As such, it’s a valuable addition to your collection. Even though Chinchou appears in the wild in many Pokemon games, it is hard to catch because of its 190 catch rate. Sun and Moon trainers can visit Route 6, and X and Y fans can visit Shalour City and Azure Bay to encounter and catch the Angler Pokemon.

5) Swinub

Swinub (Image via TPC)

Inspired by the Swine, the design of the Swinub in Pokemon games resembles a pig. Although it appears sleepy and lazy, its catch rate is impressive. Only a few trainers like the Pig Pokemon for its appearance, but it is a good Pokemon to catch. A Level 33 Swinub can evolve into a Piloswine and a Mamoswine. But, a Piloswine must learn Ancient Power.

Before the release of Sun and Moon, Swinub took a lot of work to find and catch. It spawns in various locations in Brilliant Diamond, Shinning Pearl, and Legend: Arceus. One has to go to Ice Path in HeatGold and SoulSilver to find Swinub. With the launch of Sword and Shield and newer Pokemon games, it has become easy to encounter. The Pig-like critter has a catch rate of 225.

4) Mareep

Mareep (Image via TPC)

Mareep is an Electric-type Pokemon that resembles a sheep. The Pokemon games that have this Johto Pokemon are Gold, Silver, Black, White, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, and more. Basically, there are numerous titles that offer Mareep encounters. Specifically, it can be caught in Routes 32, 42, and 43 in Gold and Silver. X and Y players can go to Route 12 to meet it.

The catch rate of Mareep is 235, which is slightly higher than Swinub. Throwing Pokeballs with a high catch rate increases the chances of catching the creature. Since Electric-type Pokemon are weak to Ground-type moves, one should use them against Mareep. What makes this Johto Pokemon hard to catch is its catch rate and limited availability in many Pokemon games.

3) Hoothoot

Hoothoot (Image via TPC)

Hoothoot can only be obtained by breeding Noctowl in Pokemon games such as Black, White, X, and Y. In Gold and Silver, the titles that introduced the monster, one can encounter it in various Routes like 1, 2, 29, and 30. However, since Hoothoot’s capture rate is very high and it cannot be tamed easily, one needs a strategy to obtain it.

A Level 20 Hoothoot can evolve into its final form, Noctowl. Hoothoot's Insomnia ability prevents it from falling asleep. Moreover, its Keen Eye ability stops other Pocket Monsters from reducing its stats.

2) Ledyba

Ledyba (Image via TPC)

Ledyba was introduced in Generation 2 and is known as the Five Star Pokemon in Pokemon games. The Bug-shaped entity is one of the worst attackers, with an attack stat of 20 and a BST of 265. It has many weaknesses, but it is immune to Ground-type attacks. Ledyba is a Bug and Flying-type creature with three different abilities: Rattled, Early Bird, and Swarm. One can use these abilities strategically to gain an advantage in battles.

In the Pokemon Gold, Ledyba cannot be found in the wild, and one has to trade to get it. However, it spawns on Route 2, 30, 31, and 37 in Pokemon Silver. There are a few other titles, like Black and White, where you have to breed Ledian if you want Ledyba.

In X and Y, the Lady Bird-lookalike can only spawn in Routes 4 and 7. Note that the catch rate of Ledyba is 255, so trainers have to encounter it first and then win the battle against it.

1) Sentret

Sentret (Image via TPC)

Sentret is one of the worst Pokemon to have in your battle collection in Pokemon games. It is useless in the competitive scene and is regarded as a filler Pokemon to complete the Pokedex. Also known as the Scout Pokemon, its most practical ability is Keen Eye, as this prevents opponents from lowering its stats. Frisk is Sentret’s second-best ability, and it identifies the item held by a foe.

This Johto Pokemon has a catch rate of 255 in Pokemon games. Sentret is hard to catch because it doesn’t spawn in multiple areas in most Pokemon games. Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl are the only installments where Sentret appears frequently.