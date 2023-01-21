4 excellent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rental teams to use in Series 1 (January 2023)

Rental teams can allow Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to succeed in Series 1 without much effort. The main advantage of using them is that you don't have to raise the Pocket Monsters yourself. All you're doing is borrowing another person's pre-made team, with the whole process only taking a minute.

This is quite convenient and is immensely useful for somebody seeking to get into competitive battles.

You can use rental teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by doing the following:

Open up the Poke Portal. Select Battle Stadium. Select Rental Teams. Select Borrow Battle Teams. Input the ID of the team you wish to use.

This listicle highlights some great teams for players to consider.

Note: These teams are primarily for double battles. This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Taiwan Regional Champ rental team and 4 others to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Series 1 (January 2023)

1) San Diego Regional Champion rental team

This won the San Diego Regional (Image via Victory Road VGC)

Team ID: C6221L

The first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team to highlight is from the winner of the San Diego Regional, Jiseok Lee. Many of the Pocket Monsters used here had some good showings in the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about this team:

Baxcalibur: Loaded Dice make Icicle Spear more consistently hit five times

Loaded Dice make Icicle Spear more consistently hit five times Garganacl: Salt Cure move and Purifying Salt Ability are the main reasons to use it over other Rock-types

Salt Cure move and Purifying Salt Ability are the main reasons to use it over other Rock-types Gholdengo: Has regularly been the top-most used Pokemon in the Scarlet and Violet metagame thus far

Has regularly been the top-most used Pokemon in the Scarlet and Violet metagame thus far Meowscarada: Can always Crit with Flower Trick, while Knock Off and Sucker Punch are incredibly useful Dark moves

Can always Crit with Flower Trick, while Knock Off and Sucker Punch are incredibly useful Dark moves Mimikyu: Has a standard set while still possessing a useful Disguise Ability.

Has a standard set while still possessing a useful Disguise Ability. Tauros-Paldean-Water: Strong Physical attacker

Interestingly, half the team has a priority move, and 5/6 of them use Protect.

2) Taiwan Regional Champ rental team

This won the 2023 Taiwan Regional Championship (Image via Victory Road VGC)

Team ID: VCRS64

This team won the 2023 Taiwan Regional for Tseng Yan-rong, and it features the infamously annoying Murkrow. Competitive Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should know that this Dark/Flying-type has seen a ton of usage in double battles. It has an excellent utility movepool to use alongside Prankster to ensure that it goes first, as well as Eviolite to make it deceptively bulky.

The other five Pocket Monsters also hit incredibly hard. They won't have an issue moving first since Tailwind boosts their Speed, eliminating a major drawback associated with most of them.

3) Flamigo Gimmick rental team

This is an interesting gimmick team was once the number one ranked team (Image via Wolfe Glick)

Team ID: 4PA5BV

Wolfe Glick fans should recognize this rental team since he used it to become the #1 ranked player in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a brief moment. Tatsugiri and Dondozo are the usual main staples, but there's a twist.

Tatsugiri with a Toxic Orb will faint quickly, thus allowing Flamigo to switch in. Flamigo's Costar Ability makes it to copy Dondozo's +2 stat boosts in:

Attack

Defense

Sp. Atk

Sp. Defense

Speed

This is a pretty solid gimmick that works better than one might think. The rest of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rental team is pretty self-intuitive. Annihilape hits incredibly hard, Cetitan can set up to be very dangerous, and Maushold takes advantage of its solid utility moves here.

4) Ranked Battles #1 for Season 1 rental team

This got first place for Season 1 (Image via Victory Road VGC)

Team ID: 4M62VC

This is another popular team used by Naoto Mizobuch, which did exceptionally well in the first season of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The iconic duo of Tatsugiri and Dondozo are significant parts of this team and are a testament to their gimmicks' immense success in VGC.

Other popular options are used here, with the most outlandish one being bulky Volcarona. Using Flame Body, Rage Powder, and Rocky Helmet is a fiendishly clever way to punish Physical attackers who rely on contact moves.

