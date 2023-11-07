5 best Pokemon GO Community Days in 2023

Pokemon GO's monthly Community Days are some of the most highly anticipated events among players. These events host a special research ticket, rewarding those who buy it with a bevy of helpful items and encounters with the different stages of the spotlight creature's evolution. They also make finding and catching that Pocket Monster's shiny form easier.

However, there have been a few Community Days in 2023 that have had a much bigger impact on the game. So, which of the past events of the year have been some of the best?

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are Pokemon GO's best Community Days in 2023?

1) October's Community Day

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

October saw the Pokemon GO Community Day for Unova's resident Fighting-type creature, Timburr. Evolving into Conkeldurr, the Pocket Monster received the new move, Brutal Swing. This Dark-type move gave Conkeldurr the coverage that it was lacking against Psychic-type foes.

Timburr was already a very rare creature to encounter as it was most commonly obtainable through hatching certain eggs. This event not only gave players the opportunity to catch their fill of the Pocket Monster but also the best chance to find one in its shiny form.

2) April's Community Day

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Togetic's Community Day was one of the first to feature an evolved Pokemon rather than its base form. This does not mean that the Pocket Monster was unavailable. Throughout the event, players could hatch the creature from 2-kilometer eggs with the same shiny chance it had during the event. This occasion also saw the addition of Aura Sphere to the species' movepool.

While Togekiss still won't be winning many tournaments, this small adjustment to its movepool granted it some well-needed coverage. Much like Conkeldurr, this means Togekiss can now defend Gyms much more consistently.

3) April's Classic Community Day

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

This event gave players who may have missed last year's Swinub Community Day a chance to relive some of the hype. Mamoswine, Swinub's final evolution, is arguably the best non-Legendary Ice-type creature in the game. Even without the addition of a new move, this event is more than worth the time and effort to participate in.

Even though Ancient Power turned out to be a bit of a stinker compared to the rest of Mamoswine's moves, the chance to easily get the creature's shiny form makes this event worth it.

4) March's Community Day

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Slowpoke's Community Day not only featured the beloved Dopey Pokemon in its standard form but also gave the spotlight to its Galarian form. This was a big deal since this event covered a massive total of six creatures.

This Community Day gave each evolution of both Slowpoke lines access to the move, Surf. Not only did this grant Kantonian Slowbro and Slowking with a potent Water-type attack to add some more damage output to their kits, but it also gave the Galarian forms a great coverage option.

5) July's Community Day

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Poliwag's Community Day was arguably the biggest shift the Great League has seen in a long time.

Politoed and Poliwrath were already decent enough in battles. However, the addition of new moves to their kit gave Poliwrath the best Fighting-type fast attack in the game, Counter, and Politoed some much-needed coverage with Ice Beam.