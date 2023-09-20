Pokemon GO Slowbro and Slowking PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO's upcoming Psychic Spectacular event will give trainers ample opportunities to catch different Psychic-type Pocket Monsters from September 20 to September 24. Among them is Slowpoke, which can evolve into either Slowbro or Slowking, depending on the trainer's decision. But how useful are these two species when it comes to battle?

Put plainly, Slowbro and Slowking suffer from a lack of attack power in PvE (unless Slowbro is Mega-Evolved). While their durability makes both of them solid contenders in Great/Ultra League PvP, they need a quality team around them.

If Pokemon GO players plan to use either of these goofy Pocket Monsters in battle, they'll want to know their best movesets. Otherwise, it's a good idea to learn their counters.

What moves can Slowbro and Slowking learn in Pokemon GO?

Slowbro and Slowking have some variance in their best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

After evolving from Slowpoke, Slowbro and Slowking have very similar learnable moves in Pokemon GO. Be that as it may, each creature has slight variations in their "learnset" that give them different advantages in battle. For example, while Slowbro can learn Ice Beam and Water Pulse, Slowking can learn Blizzard and Fire Blast.

Both Pokemon share the same learnable Fast Moves and have access to the Charged Move Psychic and the Elite Charged Move Surf.

Slowbro's learnable moves

Fast Moves - Confusion, Water Gun

- Confusion, Water Gun Charged Moves - Ice Beam, Psychic, Water Pulse, Surf

Slowking's learnable moves

Fast Moves - Confusion, Water Gun

- Confusion, Water Gun Charged Moves - Blizzard, Psychic, Fire Blast, Surf

What are Slowbro and Slowking's best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO?

All in all, Slowbro and Slowking aren't ideal for PvE battles in most situations. The one caveat is if Slowbro has Mega Evolved, in which case, it becomes a great pick in Pokemon GO's high-tier PvE content. Slowking is incapable of Mega-Evolving, though, so it is relegated to low-stakes PvE battles like gym attacks/defense and Team GO Rocket battles.

Nevertheless, if trainers do decide to use Slowbro or Slowking in PvE, they'll want to lean into a Psychic-type moveset. This is due to Confusion being a better option than Water Gun in PvE battles and the fact that both creatures will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when using Psychic-type attacks.

Recommended PvE movesets for Slowbro and Slowking

Slowbro - Confusion + Psychic

- Confusion + Psychic Slowking - Confusion + Psychic

What are the best PvP movesets for Slowbro and Slowking in Pokemon GO?

Slowking has slightly more elemental type coverage than Slowbro in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When entering any species into Pokemon GO's Battle League PvP, the ability to counter multiple enemy types pays dividends. Although Slowbro and Slowking are effectively identical when it comes to their stats and upsides in player-vs-player combat, Slowbro tends to get the nod more often due to its moves being cheaper in terms of energy costs.

However, fans shouldn't completely discount Slowking. While it does have more expensive Charged Moves, it has access to Fire Blast, giving it improved type coverage over Slowbro. Since Slowking is a Water/Psychic-type creature, few trainers tend to expect a Fire-type move from its moveset.

Regardless, Slowbro and Slowking should both lean into Psychic/Water moves as their bread-and-butter due to STAB. Meanwhile, both can pick up a second Charged Move to give them a sneaky counter against various enemy types in the PvP meta.

Recommended PvP movesets for Slowbro and Slowking

Slowbro - Confusion + Ice Beam + Surf

- Confusion + Ice Beam + Surf Slowking - Confusion + Surf + Fire Blast

What are the best counters to beat Slowbro/Slowking in Pokemon GO?

A great Electric-type like Magnezone can handle Slowbro and Slowking (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Slowbro and Slowking are both Water/Psychic-type creatures, they have the very same weaknesses. The two slow species are weak to Bug-, Dark-, Electric-, Ghost-, and Grass-type attacks. Naturally, this means that if trainers use Pocket Monsters that match these moves' types, they'll trigger STAB on top of super effective damage.

Although there are a ton of potential options to counter both Slowbro and Slowking, trainers may want to try out the following Pocket Monsters:

Zekrom

Giratina

Hydreigon

Kartana

Zarude

Gholdengo

Hoopa

Thundurus

Raikou

Volcarona

Scizor

Gengar

Magnezone

Electivire

Yveltal

Roserade

Meowscarada

Guzzlord

Sceptile

Zapdos

Weavile

In addition to the Pokemon listed above, as long as players are taking advantage of the various type weaknesses that Slowbro and Slowking have, the two slow-moving Pocket Monsters shouldn't be much of a challenge. However, just for good measure, trainers should use counters with high CP and IV stats.