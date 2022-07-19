5 best Steel Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

One of the many factors that make Pokemon GO's battle system so interesting is its dependence on defense compared to the main series. While glass cannons can often carry entire fights in the main series, this is not the case in Niantic's mobile game. This makes type advantages all the more critical.

Rather than opting for turn-based combat like the main series, this title goes for an action-based fighting system akin to a fighting game. With a combination of light, fast, and heavy, charged attacks, the divide between the mobile game and the main series is quickly apparent for veteran Pokemon fans.

Steel is one type that has been made significantly better thanks to this slight change in combat. It is notorious for being the best defensive typing in the franchise, making it all the more threatening in a battle system where taking damage is guaranteed.

Pokemon GO's most potent Steel-types

5) Shadow Scizor

Scizor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off the list is almost everyone's favorite metal bug, Scizor. With the combination of Steel and Bug being one of the best in the franchise, it is an undisputed top performer in Pokemon GO, although a few things are holding it back.

Scizor has one of the lowest defensive stats of fully evolved Steel-types. While this evens out thanks to only having one weakness, Fire-type attacks, it lacks the defense and stamina to be a proper defensive tank. However, this is made up for with its fantastic attack stat of 236.

4) Zacian

Zacian as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next spot on the list goes to one of the Legendary Pokemon from the Galar region, Zacian. While this is its only form in the current version of Pokemon GO, another one, known as the "Crowned" form, also exists for this Pokemon.

While it will surely be higher on the list when this alternative form releases, as it stands, it is still an excellent Pokemon. With an attack stat of 254 and a defense of 236, it has the potential to take a lot of damage and dish it back tenfold.

3) Dialga

Dialga as it appears in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, Dialga, takes the number three spot as the third best Steel-type in Pokemon GO. While it has the same amount of weaknesses as Zacian, where it pulls ahead is in its consistency.

Dialga has an attack stat of 275, which makes its Dragon-type charged attacks incredibly potent. It also wields a defense stat of 211 and stamina of 205.

This gives it a tremendous general defense from every type of attack rather than just fast attacks, which a high defense stat like Zacian's provides.

2) Mega Steelix

Mega Steelix as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it cannot be used in Pokemon GO's Battle League, Mega Steelix is the second best Pokemon players can use in the game. This makes it a superb choice for those needing a defensive anchor in Raid Battles or wanting an easy way to clear Gyms for the Mega Evolution's duration.

However, given how difficult it can be to obtain Mega Energy, it is only advised to pursue this Pokemon if users are true Steelix enjoyers.

1) Shadow Metagross

A shiny Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many gamers have expected, Metagross' shadow variant is the best possible offensive Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Given it dominates higher tiers of play, those with access to its shadow variant use Metagross in battle every chance they get.

Though Metagross' standard variant is a menace in battle, the boost to its attack thanks to the shadow variation propels it to the top of this list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far