5 goofiest Pokemon of all time ranked

The Pokemon franchise is home to all sorts of creatures. Some of them are as simple as a bird one would see outside their window, while others are the absolute gods of the franchise's universe. Given the sheer diversity in the series' cast in terms of Pokemon, there are bound to be some that are more lovable than the others.

That said, there are some Pokemon that are impossible to dislike because of how goofy they are. This has led to many such creatures appearing in both the main series games and anime and receiving some attention from Game Freak in some of the most charming and memorable ways. Here are five of the goofiest Pokemon of all time.

Goofiest creatures seen in Pokemon games

5) Bidoof

Though the underdog beaver has yet to receive attention worthy of its status in the community, Bidoof still holds a place in the hearts of many gamers. While it has not had any noteworthy appearances in the anime, Bidoof received an official animated short alongside the release of the Gen 4 remakes.

Another notable Bidoof appearance comes from the second wave of Mystery Dungeon titles. More specifically, in Explorers of Sky, players could choose to play through a side-story revolving around the "Plump Mouse" Pokemon.

4) Psyduck

Psyduck is one of the most beloved Pokemon for fans of the early seasons of the anime. However, this is where Psyduck's love tends to end due to it and its evolution's underperformance in the main series. That said, Psyduck was also one of the playable characters in the first Mystery Dungeon entry.

Known for being the dopey partner of Misty in the anime, Psyduck is known for its dull-headed defiance during perfect comedic moments. Sadly, Psyduck never evolved in the anime, and every iteration of Golduck emphasized in the anime completely does away with its previous evolution's cute goofiness.

3) Quagsire

At the number three spot on this list is the fan-favorite "Mud Fish," Quagsire. Known for its simplistic design and minimalistic facial features, Quagsire is known throughout the community as the manatee of the franchise. Its Pokedex entry states that it is so dumb that it could run head-first into a boat and not notice it.

Plus, with the news of a new Wooper coming to the franchise, players throughout the community are coming together to gush about the potential Paldean Quagsire, re-sparking the love for the Water and Ground-type doofus.

2) Slowpoke

When considering the goofiest creatures in the franchise, the existence of Slowpoke cannot be ignored. Known for being one of the laziest creatures in the franchise, Slowpoke embodies the spirit of "no thoughts, head empty."

Its facial expression never changes. With that paired with its beach habitat, this Pokemon makes for a creature fans all wish they could live in the shoes of, even if for a day.

1) Wobbuffet

As many fans of the franchise have anticipated, Wobbuffet takes the top spot on this list. Known for being a niche pick in the main gaming series in terms of its viability and for its random antics alongside Team Rocket in the anime, Wobbuffet and its iconic salute have been forever burned into the hearts of franchise fans.

