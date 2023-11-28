5 hidden Pokemon GO features you didn't know about

Pokemon GO is filled with Easter eggs and hidden features that sometimes make you wonder if you really know everything about this seven-year-old game. From free mythical Pocket Monsters to references from the main series games, there is a truckload of hidden features and secrets that should blow your mind.

In this article, we will discuss some jaw-dropping features of Pokemon GO that very few players know about.

5 Pokemon GO features that you didn’t know existed

1) Free Mewtwo encounter

Mewtwo, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo is one of the strongest Pocket Monsters in the Pokemon franchise, including the game. Mewtwo comes to GO once in a while, usually through five-star raids. However, there is a way for you to get a free Mewtwo in your account right now.

Once you reach level 50 in GO, you will be presented with the Level 50 Special Research. It is not easy to reach level 50, nor is completing the tasks in Level 50 Special Research.

From catching 5,000 Pokemon to winning nearly 50 raids, the grind pays off when you encounter a Mewtwo at the end of it all. The best thing about this is that Mewtwo has the chance to be shiny.

2) Hidden Pester Ball in Pokemon GO

A 3D model of the Pester Ball (Image via Austin Hicks)

If you click and hold the Poke Ball that opens the in-game menu in Pokemon GO, you will be able to slide your finger to the other buttons on the new page. Upon close inspection, you will notice that each button glows with a unique aura.

These include:

The Pokemon button glows orange.

The Pokedex button glows red.

The Shop button glows purple.

The Battle button glows orange.

The Items button glows blue.

These colors are a direct reference to the Pester Ball from Pokemon Snap. Since Pokemon GO is an Augmented Reality game, we might see this ball make its way into the game sometime in the future.

3) Diamond and Pearl and Black and White Easter eggs

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a total of eight evolution items in GO. Out of these, two of them link this title to the main series' games.

If you look closely at the Sinnoh Stone, you will notice that it is made up of two components – a diamond and a pearl. This is a direct reference to the Diamond and Pearl game from the main series, where the Sinnoh region was introduced.

The same can be seen with the Unova Stone. This item is made up of a black-and-white component, referring to Pokemon Black and White, where the Unova region was introduced.

4) A free mythical Pokemon

Mew in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Special Research called “A Mythical Discovery” offers a free mythical Pocket Monster once you complete all the tasks associated with it.

This Special Research was introduced back in March 2018 and is probably sitting in your pile of unfinished Special Researches. Completing all eight steps of the A Mythical Discovery Special Research will see you encounter Mew.

This encounter cannot be shiny. However, there's not much to complain about since a free mythical monster is being offered.

5) Loading screens

Pokemon GO loading screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of the writing of this article, there are a total of 36 loading screens in Pokemon GO. Each of these screens features unique artwork that provides a sneak peek into something that is not a part of the game but could arrive in the future.

Loading screens usually have a subtle hint at new Pokemon that are going to debut in GO. All it takes is a keen eye to find the hidden secrets in these artworks.