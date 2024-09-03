5 major highlights from Pokemon GO Shared Skies

With September finally here, Shared Skies is coming to a close in Pokemon GO to make room for September 3rd's Max Out season. While many players are eagerly looking to the future, with exciting new content like Dynamax and the Galar starters, it can be somewhat nostalgic to look back on some of the summer's best moments in the Niantic mobile game.

The Shared Skies season brought a lot of great new things to Pokemon GO, alongside some great events for the casual and competitive player bases. Here are five of the best parts from the late Shared Skies season in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and relies on the writer's opinion

5 highlights from Pokemon GO's Shared Skies season

1) Beldum Community Day

Beldum evolves into Metagross, a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region (Image via Niantic)

The monthly Community Day Classic event that took place in August featured Beldum, the base form of Metagross. This event not only brought such a rare creature back to the game but also gave players a chance to easily get their hands on its shiny variant.

Beldum's evolution line consists of Steel and Psychic-types, which offer great offensive and defensive value. With Metagross being a Pseudo-Legendary, it has one of the highest base stat totals out of every other non-Legendary creature in the game. Hence, this event hardcore players looking to add this creature to their competitive teams loved this event.

2) Mega Lucario's debut

Mega Lucario was a highly anticipated Mega Evolution that many players were glad to see added to Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

July 27th brought Mega Lucario to Pokemon GO through its respective Raid Day event. This event also gave players a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Lucario, as well as one with higher stats. Through battling in these Mega Lucario raids, players could also obtain Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their own Lucario.

Being one of the first Mega Evolutions players saw in the main series games, Pokemon X and Y, many fans of the franchise have grown attached to this particular monster. As such, many appreciate its eventual addition to Niantic's mobile game.

3) Eighth anniversary

The yearly anniversary event for Pokemon GO always has some great things for the community (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's yearly anniversary in July always has some enjoyable content through creatures to catch or special raids. This year, during the celebration of Pokemon GO's eighth anniversary, players got a chance to catch every Starter Pokemon in the game at the time.

Additionally, players could catch a variety of costumed Pokemon. The Mystery Box could also be opened more often. The Mystery Box is a key item that players can use after transferring creatures between Pokemon GO and the Nintendo Switch. Meltan's shiny variant could also be found during this time.

4) Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global

GO Fest 2024 brought Necrozma and its fusions into the game (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Fest 2024 took place in July and featured various Legendaries and Ultra Beasts from the seventh generation of the franchise. This rendition of the yearly event brought Necrozma to the game, alongside its Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane fusions. Various Ultra Beasts were also available through special research tasks as well.

Depending on where players were, these Ultra Beasts could also appear in raids, with each species being spread across different regions of the world. A special ticket could also be purchased, which yielded more rewards for players to collect. The rewards included candies, stardust, and the potential to earn more free Raid Passes.

5) Pokemon World Championship

Pokemon's yearly World Championship event brought a large celebration to Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The yearly Pokemon World Championship celebrates the best players of the franchise's most modern competitive titles. Pokemon GO is one of the many games that has its own tournaments at this yearly event.

Not only was this one of the most exciting periods for the competitive scene due to the top-level battles that would be taking place but also due to the special rewards Niantic would release during the live broadcasts of these matches. One of these reward codes even gave players a series of research tasks that would grant them encounters with the competitive scene's most popular monsters.

