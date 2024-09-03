5 major Pokemon GO highlights from August 2024

With September finally arriving, many Pokemon GO players have their sights set on the upcoming Max Out season. However, it can be somewhat nostalgic to look back on all the celebrations Niantic hosted in their beloved mobile game during the past month.

Listed below are five of the best Pokemon GO moments in August 2024. Many of these occasions helped players ease their way into the competitive scene since they took place during the month when the Pokemon World Championships were held.

5 highlights from August 2024 in Pokemon GO

1) Pokemon World Championships event

Pokemon GO released a full-scale event to celebrate the Pokemon World Championships in Honolulu (Image via Niantic)

To celebrate the yearly Pokemon World Championships, Niantic released an event that gave players a better chance to catch some of the top-performing Pocket Monsters in the Great League.

This event featured not only regular raids with some of the evolved critters in the league but also Shadow Raids that rewarded players with some interesting Shadow Pokemon to evolve and use in competitive play. Some of these creatures also gained access to event-exclusive moves from prior Community Days.

2) Beldum Community Day Classic

Beldum evolves into Metagross (Image via Niantic)

August's Community Day Classic event featured Beldum, the base form of Metagross, a Pseudo-Legendary from the Hoenn region.

Metagross has one of the highest base stat totals among non-Legendary Pokemon. This event gave players the chance to grind for enough candies to fully evolve a Beldum, making Metagross incredibly accessible.

This is a big deal for the hardcore playerbase as Metagross is arguably one of the best creatures in the game. With its Steel and Psychic typing, it has a perfect blend of offense and defense. This event also gave trainers a better chance to find a Shiny Beldum.

3) World Championship broadcast codes

Niantic offered special codes that would appear during the World Championship broadcasts (Image via Niantic)

During the Pokemon World Championship tournament for Pokemon GO, players would occasionally get special codes that could be redeemed for various rewards. The most anticipated of these codes granted trainers a special research, with each task rewarding a team they could use for Great League matches.

Upon completing the quest, players would gain access to three different team options, hosting three Pokemon each. These creatures would need to be evolved before being used, but it was still nice of Niantic to give trainers an easy way to get into the Battle League to follow along with the hype of the World Championships.

4) Triumph Together

Triumph Together gave players tons of amazing bonuses for completing various objectives (Image via Niantic)

Triumph Together brought players from every team together to complete global objectives for a variety of rewards. These rewards offered were multipliers to various resources that could be gained, like XP, Stardust, and Candy XLs. This event also gave players the opportunity to grind for these Candy XLs, which are usually incredibly rare or expensive to obtain.

Additionally, players could also obtain costumed Pocket Monsters that fit the themes of each of the three teams. Lapras, Elekid, and Ponyta could each be found by completing timed research that would be unlocked after each global objective was finished.

5) Popplio Communtiy Day

Popplio's Community Day event gave its final evolution access to Hydro Cannon, drastically increasing its viability (Image via Niantic)

The standard August Community Day event featured Popplio, the Water-type starter from the Alola region. This creature ultimately evolves into Primarina, a tanky Water- and Fairy-type Pokemon. Being part Fairy, it is perfectly suited for taking down many Dragon-, Fighting-, and Dark-type foes.

One of the biggest factors keeping Primarina out of regular use was its lack of access to Hydro Cannon, one of the strongest Water-type moves in Pokemon GO. Thankfully, this event finally added this attack into its movepool, allowing the critter to stand its ground in competitive play.

This August Community Day also introduced the shiny forms for each member of the evolution line.

