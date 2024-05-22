5 new Pokemon battle gimmicks we would love to see

The Pokemon series has always been synonymous with innovation such as Mega Evolutions and the dynamic Gigantamax forms. As the franchise evolves, fans eagerly anticipate new battle mechanics that add layers of strategy and excitement. The community has also been actively speculating about upcoming in-game battle highlights.

Here are five imaginative battle gimmicks fans would love to see in future Pokemon games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 possible battle gimmicks Pokemon could incorporate

1) Temporary stat maximizer

Stat boosts in the games (Image via TPC)

Imagine having the ability to temporarily maximize one specific stat to +6 of a creature for three turns. This gimmick would allow players to enhance the capabilities of their team even further.

For instance, a Pokemon known for its speed could become an ultimate glass cannon by temporarily maximizing its Attack stat.

Conversely, a stalling critter could maximize its Defence, enhancing its durability in combination with moves like Toxic and Protect.

This temporary stat boost would require players to think a couple of steps ahead and carefully choose the most opportune moment to unleash their critter's full potential.

2) Weather and terrain boosters

Sunny day's ability to summon sunlight as seen in the games (Image via TPC)

Weather and terrain effects already play crucial roles in Pokemon battles, but what if their effects could be doubled? This gimmick would allow players to enhance the capabilities of their team even further. Fire types would become even more formidable under intensified sunlight, while Rock, Ground, and Steel types would gain boosted defenses in a supercharged sandstorm.

Additionally, terrain effects could see similar enhancements, with moves becoming even more powerful or gaining new secondary effects.

This gimmick could also pause the weather or terrain timer temporarily, giving players more control over the battlefield environment.

3) Dual abilities

Gyarados' Intimidate as seen in the main series games (Image via TPC)

The idea of borrowing an additional ability for temporary stacking during battles could revolutionize team strategies.

For example, imagine a Swampert with the Sap Sipper ability borrowed temporarily be rendered immune to its only weakness - Grass-type moves. This would be a mechanic that encourages creative team compositions and deep planning among players, given that they would think about what abilities would synergize best in any battle scenario.

The dual ability effect would reset at the end of the battle, maintaining balance while adding a layer of strategic depth.

4) Move combinations

Fusion of two moves; Ice Aqua Jet as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Double battles could reach a new level of complexity with the ability to combine selected moves from two creatures. Picture a battle where a hurricane and thunderbolt combine to create a storm-like move with both Flying and Electric type effects. Or envision a stone edge and flamethrower merging to form a devastating lava attack.

These combined moves would have unique animations and maybe dual-type coverages that make them super effective against more opponents.

Additionally, these moves could come with enhanced secondary effects, such as inflicting paralysis while dropping the opponent's stats in the same turn.

5) Bond transformation

The bond phenomenon as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Inspired by the unique bond transformation seen with Pokemon's Ash-Greninja, this gimmick would provide bonuses based on the friendship level with your team. The more time spent with your pocket monster, the greater the benefits in battle.

These could range from new transformation forms and stat boosts to the ability to use a fifth move temporarily or even receive boosted damage from moves.

This mechanic would reward a player for spending time and building strong relations with their Pokemon, giving every battle a personal and immersive feel.

These proposed gimmicks not only offer fresh and exciting strategic opportunities but also encourage players to engage with their Pokemon in new and meaningful ways.

From maximizing stats and enhancing environmental effects to stacking abilities, combining moves, and deepening bonds, these innovations could truly elevate the Pokemon battle experience.