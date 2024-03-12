5 Pocket Monsters that should get Pokemon GO Community Days in 2024

Pokemon GO's Community Day events remain some of the most popular in the game, allowing players to spend a few hours together each month catching Pokemon, hatching eggs, and collecting rewards. The featured Pocket Monster changes every month, but many creatures have been overlooked and deserve their own time to shine in 2024.

Even though Pokemon GO Community Days and Community Day Classics take place regularly, there are a lot of Pocket Monsters available in the mobile title, and some have yet to receive their own Community Day event.

While the creatures that deserve these events come down to each trainer's opinion, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the 2024 hopefuls that might excite the community.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO that should get a Community Day in 2024

1) One of the Paldea Region's Starters

Paldea's starters remain popular in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Even though they're relatively new to Pokemon GO, Paldea's starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, may have been missed out on by some trainers. Given their popularity, even compared to other beloved starter Pokemon, Niantic could throw the community a bone and add one of Paldea's starters to an upcoming Community Day.

Niantic may wait a while since the Alolan starter, Litten, is already included in the Community Day rotation in early 2024. Still, there's little doubt that fans would love to see the three capable starter Pokemon return for their own featured Community Day.

2) Rockruff

Rockruff has three unique evolutions in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

One of the fun aspects of Pokemon GO Community Days is that creatures that evolve during them can receive powerful moves, and evolution is made easier since players can collect several candies for the featured Pokemon. Since this is the case, why not bring along the Alolan Rock-type species Rockruff for its own Community Day? After all, Rockruff has three different evolutions to appreciate.

By collecting candies for Rockruff during its own 2024 Community Day, trainers could evolve it into either Midday, Midnight or Dusk Forme Lycanroc. Each evolution has its strengths and weaknesses as well as varied movesets, so a Rockruff Community Day could encourage players to pursue the Lycanroc they want or even obtain all three.

3) Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Farfetch'd's evolution could entice many PvPers. (Image via Niantic)

Although Galarian Farfetch'd isn't much on its own in Pokemon GO, it's its evolution Sirfetch'd that could draw in players for a 2024 Community Day. Sirfetch'd is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a great maximum Attack stat and some very versatile moves that have made it a popular pick in both the Great and Ultra League's team meta.

Since this is the case, why not give Galarian Farfetch'd its own Pokemon GO Community Day? Trainers that love to battle in PvP would likely be hard-pressed to pass up the opportunity to add such a capable combatant to their roster of creatures, and evolving Galarian Farfetch'd would be much easier with an event involved.

4) Mankey

Mankey's final evolution Annihilape could entice a few fans. (Image via Niantic)

Up until recently, there wasn't much to think about when it came to Mankey and its evolution, Primeape. However, that changed somewhat when Primeape's evolution, Annihilape, arrived in Pokemon GO. Its design has been heavily praised among fans, and its Fighting/Ghost type combination could be compelling for use in some battle situations.

While Annihilape hasn't carved a way into the PvE or PvP meta quite yet, offering up a Mankey Community Day could present the opportunity for players who evolve Primeape into Annihilape to acquire an Annihilape with Rage Fist, the creature's signature move that has yet to be introduced to GO. It's a bit hopeful, to be sure, but it would likely be a hit with fans.

5) Charcadet

Charcadet and its evolutions Ceruledge and Armarouge. (Image via Niantic)

Charcadet and its evolutions Armarouge and Ceruledge are all recent arrivals in Pokemon GO, and they've garnered plenty of excitement since they made their way to the mobile title. While Charcadet has been limited to egg hatches so far in the Pokemon Horizons event, giving it a Community Day could attract trainers to capture and evolve it into the offensive Ceruledge or defensive Armarouge.

While it may be a bit too early to give Charcadet a Community Day so soon after its March 2024 event, there are still several months and events ahead that players would love to see the tiny Paldean Pokemon featured in prominently.

