5 Pokemon who deserve another evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With every new title in the Pokemon franchise comes a laundry list of hopes from the fanbase. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are no different. Players have already started speculating on the same, hoping that their favorite underappreciated creatures will receive new evolutions in this new generation of the franchise.

Since the wave of old Pokemon evolutions in the fourth generation, many players have always hoped this trend would return. This sentiment carries on into the ninth generation of the franchise spearheaded by the new titles in the Pokemon franchise. So what are some new forms players want to see?

New Evolutions Players want to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

5) Jynx

In the first generation of the franchise, Magmar, Electabuzz, and Jynx were seen as a trio of sorts. With each having around the same base stat total and receiving a pre-evolved form in the second generation, many players thought this trend would continue in the fourth generation when the others received evolutions.

Sadly, only Magmar and Electabuzz received new evolutions in the form of Magmortar and Electivire. However, many dedicated veteran fans have not given up on the hope that Jynx will one day get the evolution it deserves. Perhaps this may come in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) Eevee

Every player hopes that Eevee receives a new evolution with every new entry in the franchise. Generations that receive these new evolutions are quite scarce, with new forms being added during the second, fourth, and sixth generations. However, this has not stopped players from hoping with every new generation.

A potential Dragon or Steel-type Eevee evolution has been speculated to be appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, these speculations come with every new entry and never have any merit. Given Eevee's recent rise in popularity over the last couple of generations, players' dreams may soon come true.

3) Octillery

After recent files of the Pokemon Gold and Silver beta versions were leaked onto the internet, the Pokemon community quickly fell in love with some of the old designs. Most notably is the beta version of Octillery. When looking at the Octillery we have now, its design inspired by military tanks cannot be seen.

With a new evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this inspiration could finally shine through. This potential evolution could give Octillery an excellent Mega Launcher ability as well as a secondary Steel typing and boost to defense.

2) Dunsparce

A potential Dunsparce evolution has been something fans have been asking for since the Pokemon's less than stellar debut. Though this Pokemon undoubtedly has its fans, many feel that this Pokemon is worth more. Fans have been toying with the idea of a potential Normal and Dragon-type evolution for the creature.

This would be a great idea as many Pokemon that debuted in generation two were the ones to receive evolutions in the fourth generation. Unfortunately, Dunsparce must have been late to catch that bus to the Sinnoh region as it never received one.

1) All of the Pikachu variants

With every new entry in the Pokemon franchise comes a new electric rodent to join the roster. For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this new species in the family is Pawmi. Given that the latter Pikachu variants do not have their own evolutions, it leaves fans to wonder what could have been.

With Pawmi being the newest specimen to bear the title of "Pikachu Clone," many fans are hopeful that this may be the one to break the cycle. Although, potential evolutions for each of these Pokemon in the family would be great to see at some point in the franchise.

