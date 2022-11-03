5 Pokemon GO tips for beginners to check out (November 2022)

Pokemon GO is one of the most successful mobile games to ever hit the gaming market. With an average of over eight million daily players, the game is kept alive through constant updates as well as both in-person and virtual events. With all the buzz surrounding the game, many potential trainers may want to see what all the hype is about.

Although the game may seem fairly simple at first glance, it has quite a steep learning curve behind each of its many forms of gameplay. Some of these are taken very seriously and are the reason why this mobile game sees the spotlight during the yearly Pokemon World Championships.

With so many aspects of Pokemon GO for new players to sink their teeth into, it can be a bit overwhelming to just jump in. Here are some helpful tips players should keep in mind if they intend to take part in the global phenomenon.

5 helpful tips every Pokemon GO player should know

1) Auto-Catchers are worth it

Official artwork for the Go-tcha Evolve (Image via Go-tcha Evolve)

A lot of players may think Auto-Catchers are just a gimmick and a waste of money, especially when it comes to playing a free game. Although this may have been true during the launch of Pokemon GO, the game has since seen its fair share of events and celebrations that skyrocket the general spawn rate of all Pokemon.

Given how frustrating catching can be, having a way to automate the process will allow players to focus on other factors of gameplay like inventory management or transferring Pokemon. The accessories provide even more value since they allow players to spin Pokestops and Gym photo disks as well.

2) Steel-Types reign supreme

A collage of various Steel-types (Image via Tom Salazar/YouTube)

Like the core franchise, battling plays a huge role in Pokemon GO. Whether it be against other players, the villainous Team GO Rocket, or a Raid Boss, players will always need to be one step ahead of their opponents if they want to emerge victorious.

Considering that the game has an action-based battle system, the best offense is often a great defense. No other category of creature has the defensive qualities of Steel-types. Given that this type resists 12 out of the total 17 typings in the franchise, trainers will only benefit from having one on their battle team for every type of encounter.

3) Never be afraid to double up on catches

Multiple Pikachu as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the main series, every Pokemon is different, thanks to their independent values (or IVs for short). These values work in conjunction with the Pokemon's base stats to determine how effective each of the three stats will be. For this reason, it is a good idea for trainers to take this into account.

Players can then find what they catch in their collection and choose to appraise them. This will show the IVs of the requested creatures. Catching multiple of the same Pokemon will also net more candies that can be used to evolve as well as power up the companions.

4) Do not purify Shadow Pokemon

Official artwork for Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For fans of the third-generation console titles Pokemon XD and Pokemon Colosseum, the concept of Shadow Pokemon is not new. However, unlike these titles, Shadow Pokemon are very different in Pokemon GO. In the console titles, it was a race to get these variants purified as fast as possible.

Given that Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO receive a boost to their attacking power, it will be worth keeping these creatures in their shadow form since purifying them removes the boost. The only downside to doing so is that the only charged attack these monsters will have is Frustration. This attack can be removed for certain events for free using TMs.

5) Make friends

Ash and Goh as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In every aspect of Pokemon GO, there is strength in numbers. Whether it's grinding out a hunt for Shiny Pokemon or challenging a Raid Battle, it is always more beneficial to do it with friends. While most players will talk their friends into playing the game with them, some may find it more helpful to rely on online communities.

Social media is a great way to find local trainers looking for someone to trade or play in Raid Battles with. Given how difficult Raids can be, having a large group is often required. Though they are becoming less common these days, online friends are a great source for Raid Battles, thanks to Remote Raid Passes.

