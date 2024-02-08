5 Pokemon plot armor moments where Ash should have lost

In the world of Pokemon, Ash Ketchum stands out as a symbol of perseverance, determination, and the spirit of adventure. Over the years, fans have watched him traverse various regions, face countless challenges, and strive towards his dream of becoming a Pokemon Master. However, amidst his remarkable journey, there have been instances that left the audience scratching their heads.

These are moments of improbable victories and sudden turnarounds that seem less about strategy and more about the narrative needed to keep our hero moving forward.

In this article, we will explore five anime moments where Ash should have lost but didn't because of plot armor, analyzing specific instances in which controversial battles and unexpected victories contradict established logic.

Five Pokemon plot armor moments that saved Ash

1) Ash vs. Conway

Ash's Gible vs. Conway's Shuckle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Sinnoh League, Ash found himself up against Conway, a trainer known for his strategic and somewhat unconventional battle methods. The matchup of Ash's Gible against Conway's Shuckle was particularly puzzling. Shuckle, known for its incredibly high defense and the ability to use Power Trick to swap its attack and defense stats, should theoretically have been able to withstand Gible's assaults and counterattack effectively.

That said, Gible's Draco Meteor, a move known for its unreliability and tendency to miss, miraculously landed a direct hit, leading to Ash's victory. This raised eyebrows, suggesting that Ash's win was more a narrative necessity than a believable outcome.

2) Ash vs. Brock (Pewter Gym)

Brock's Onix being weakened by the gym's water sprinklers (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of Ash's earliest and most controversial victories occurred in his rematch against Brock, Pewter City's Gym Leader. Ash miserably lost the first time he challenged the Rock-type gym leader. In their rematch, Ash's Pikachu faces off against Brock's Onix. Despite the type disadvantage and the seemingly insurmountable odds, Pikachu's electric attack is supercharged by the gym's sprinkler system, which accidentally activates during the match, weakening Onix enough for Pikachu to defeat it.

This victory is often cited as a classic example of plot armor, as it relied heavily on an external factor unrelated to Ash's skill as a trainer.

3) Ash vs. Sabrina (Saffron Gym)

Ash's Haunter successfully makes Sabrina laugh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's encounter with Sabrina, the Psychic-type Gym Leader of Saffron City, presents another moment where plot armor plays a crucial role. Sabrina's powerful Psychic Pokemon initially overwhelms Ash's team, even causing him to take a second attempt at the challenge, but he manages to win by his Haunter losing interest in the battle and making Sabrina laugh, thus softening her heart.

While the resolution highlights the importance of empathy and understanding, from a battle perspective, it felt like a convenient way to resolve an otherwise unwinnable match for Ash.

4) Ash vs. Cynthia

Ash facing Sinnoh Champion Cynthia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's victory against Cynthia, while dramatic, raises questions about its merit. Cynthia, known to be the most vigorous champion, showcased strategic depth from the start, surprising Ash with Spiritomb and demonstrating a level of preparation and adaptability that Ash struggled to match.

Her tactics led to early dominance, as evidenced by the effortless defeat of Ash's Dragonite. This trend of strategic superiority continued throughout the match, with Cynthia often anticipating Ash's moves and countering them effectively.

Ash's win, particularly Pikachu's moment against Gastrodon, seemed more about exploiting brief lapses in Cynthia's control rather than a solid strategy. The double-knockout with Spiritomb appeared as a fortunate twist rather than a strategic triumph.

Despite the thrill of Ash's comeback, the battle mainly displayed Cynthia's strategic dominance, suggesting Ash's victory was more about luck and opportunism than skill, questioning its legitimacy.

5) Ash vs. Tate & Liza (Mossdeep Gym)

Ash's Pikachu and Swellow using the Thunder Armor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Perhaps the most perplexing example of plot armor is Ash's battle against Tate and Liza, the Psychic-type Gym Leaders of Mossdeep City. In this battle, Ash's Swellow becomes electrified due to an attack from Pikachu, and instead of being weakened, it uses the electricity as a sort of armor, enabling it to power through Tate and Liza's Psychic moves.

This unexpected turn of events contradicts established Pokemon battle mechanics, where Electric-type moves should logically harm a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon like Swellow. While the move was a brilliant, unpredictable battle strategy by Ash, this victory stands out as a particularly stark example of plot armor overriding the series' own rules for the sake of drama.

While these plot armor moments add excitement and unpredictability to the anime, they also spark debates among fans regarding the consistency and fairness of Ash's victories. These instances, where Ash should arguably have lost, highlight the delicate balance the series tries to maintain between storytelling and the established logic of the Pokemon universe.

Nonetheless, they contribute to the enduring appeal of Ash's journey, reminding viewers that in the world of Pokemon, anything is possible with determination, luck, and a bit of narrative convenience.

