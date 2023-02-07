5 Pokemon from previous generations that Scarlet and Violet players want to see in 7-Star Tera Raids

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's debut, trainers have been able to participate in the two games' Tera Raids, which have varying degrees of difficulty. The highest to this point are 7-Star Tera Raids, which have bosses hand-picked by Game Freak and rotate occasionally.

So far, trainers have seen 7-Star Tera Raid bosses like Charizard and Greninja, the latter of which can only be captured once per save file.

However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still very early in their infancy, and there will undoubtedly be many more bosses in 7-Star Tera Raids to come. Since this is the case, the games' community has already posited which Pocket Monsters they'd love to see arrive as future raid bosses.

While the desired Pokemon varies depending on the trainer being asked, there are some that the community at large would undoubtedly love to see.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Metagross and other desired future 7-Star Tera Raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Venusaur

Charizard has already appeared as a raid boss; why not its Grass-type counterpart? (Image via Game Freak)

There's no denying that the Kanto region starter Pokemon from Generation I is resoundingly popular. Charizard has already appeared as a 7-star raid boss, but Blastoise and Venusaur have been sidelined presumptively until Pokemon Home is updated later this year.

Since that's the case, why not bring along Venusaur as the raid boss? This would allow trainers to capture Venusaur early and give them a fan-favorite starter before the Home app updates.

Starter Pocket Monsters have been popular Tera Raid picks so far, so including Venusaur would keep the content schedule on-brand for Game Freak.

2) Blaziken

Blaziken remains one of the most popular starters of all time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Keeping up with the trend of starters being used as 7-Star Tera Raid bosses, Blaziken would be another excellent fit. The Fire/Fighting-type creature tends to rank towards the top of the list when it comes to popularity in the community, and it has plenty of battle applications as well.

The inclusion of Terastallization would undoubtedly make Blaziken an even more compelling pick for Scarlet and Violet. It could Terastallize to cover up for its inherent elemental weaknesses, among other things, such as boosting some of its unconventional moves.

3) Metagross

Metagross' inclusion would be a big boon to the battle meta for Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ever since its Generation III debut, Metagross has remained a beloved Pocket Monster among the community. It has great stats in most franchise entries, an impressive set of learnable moves, and a great Steel/Psychic typing that can assist in its versatility.

Metagross is typically considered a pseudo-legendary creature and may be considered atypical of how Game Freak has structured 7-Star Tera Raids. However, it would undoubtedly be a welcome inclusion to the raid schedule for more than a few fans.

4) Chandelure

Chandelure would still be an offensive powerhouse in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ever since its arrival in the Kalos region, Chandelure has been beloved for its sky-high special attack capabilities and its Ghost/Fire typing. Granted, it may not have as many fans due to its somewhat unusual appearance, but the production it has on the battlefield speaks for itself.

The ability to Terastallize would likely make Chandelure an even more enticing pick in the long run, though nothing is certain in Scarlet and Violet's meta. The only way players would know for sure is if Game Freak includes it as a 7-Star Tera Raid boss.

5) Mewtwo

Mewtwo's popularity as a legendary creature speaks for itself (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Game Freak wants to eventually add a legendary creature to the 7-Star Tera Raid lineup, Mewtwo will likely be one of the most coveted picks. The sinister-hearted species has remained a popular inclusion in nearly every franchise title to this point and is featured in a ton of official media.

The "final boss" of Generation I's overarching story would be a very welcome addition to the raid lineup in the early months of Scarlet and Violet. The community would undoubtedly love to get their hands on Mewtwo for a myriad of reasons.

