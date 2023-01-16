With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release, the dream of a starter trio of Fighting-type birds may come true

Ever since Blaziken's introduction in Pokemon's third generation of games, the prospect of Fighting-type bird-like species has fascinated fans. Now, with the advent of the Generation IX titles Scarlet and Violet, an interesting opportunity presents itself.

With the debut of Quaquaval in Scarlet and Violet, there are now three distinct starter Pokemon of different types that are birds and partially Fighting-type. This trio includes Blaziken (Fire/Fighting), Quaquaval (Water/Fighting), and Hisuian Decidueye (Grass/Fighting). For players who have often wondered about the chance to utilize all three Fighting-type bird starters in a Pokemon game, the option is now possible, though it may not be so in Scarlet and Violet just yet.

However, this doesn't mean that there isn't potential for three bird Fighting-type starters to appear in later franchise titles or after certain Scarlet/Violet content updates.

Why the Fighting bird trio may (or may not) be possible in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blaziken's status is still up in the air in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company/Bandai Namco)

Trainers hoping for a trio of Fighting-type bird starters may have to wait for the next franchise title. Although Quaquaval is available from the get-go, obtaining Hisuian Decidueye will require players to transfer it via Pokemon HOME from its home game Legends: Arceus. This would account for 2/3 of the fighting bird starters, but whether Blaziken will be introduced to Paldea in Scarlet and Violet is still dubious at best.

By all indications, Blaziken is not included as a Pocket Monster that can be transferred via Pokemon HOME. This may seem like bad news for players who wish to use the physically-gifted fowls in battle alongside each other, but there's still hope as long as Game Freak continues to support Scarlet and Violet. Early indications may not point to Blaziken making its way to Paldea so far, but upcoming events or DLC inclusions may flip this assumption on its head.

Despite Blaziken allegedly not being transferrable via Pokemon HOME and not being acquirable in Paldea itself, there may yet be a chance for it to appear at a later date. This would likely require it to be coded into the game by an update or DLC inclusion, as Torchic, Combusken, and Blaziken currently have no presence in the game code. A downloadable content expansion would likely be the most surefire way to include Blaziken in Generation IX, though Game Freak has been relatively mum on any new content releases for Scarlet and Violet so far.

If all else fails, fans may have to wait for a future title to be released to get a chance to use all three Fighting-type bird starters. Since a game like Legends: Arceus uses three starters from different generations, this may not be out of the realm of possibility. However, if trainers are hoping to use Blaziken, Hisuian Decidueye, and Quaquaval on their Scarlet and Violet teams, they should consider it more of a possibility and less of a certainty.

This is unfortunate since Blaziken is a fan favorite, but until players learn more about Game Freak's plans for the future of Scarlet and Violet, it's wise to temper expectations.

Poll : 0 votes