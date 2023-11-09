5 Pokemon Unite streamers you should follow to improve your gameplay

Pokemon Unite may be an easier MOBA to learn compared to many of its counterparts, but that doesn't mean high-level play doesn't require knowledge and skill. Like other games in the genre, there's a sizable gulf between casual players and the top competitors in the world. However, watching the right player streams can help trainers learn much more than they could alone.

There's certainly no substitute for playing Pokemon Unite and learning the ins and outs of the gameplay and meta, but it can be supplemented by watching incredibly knowledgeable streamers. Many of the best players in the world, as well as those who know the intricate details of the game, stream and upload their content regularly.

If Pokemon Unite fans are hoping to improve their game knowledge, there are certain streamers they may want to check out.

Five Pokemon Unite streamers worth watching to improve your gameplay

1) CrisHeroes

CrisHeroes has an immense amount of knowledge in Pokemon Unite. (Image via Liquipedia)

Though he was formerly known as a competitor in Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm, CrisHeroes has become the most-watched Pokemon Unite streamer on Twitch while also serving as a commentator during major tournaments. With innumerable hours in the game since its earliest days, CrisHeroes knows the game's intricacies inside and out.

With a knowledge of just about every playable Pokemon across all roles and the ability to provide analysis for new arrivals and meta changes, CrisHeroes is a treasure trove of information. No matter how a Pokemon Unite player wants to improve, there's a good chance that CrisHeroes can show them a thing or two.

2) Spragels

Spragels is a commentator and player with cutting-edge info for Pokemon Unite. (Image via @Spragels/X)

Self-coined as the "Content Cowboy," Spragels is a streamer and comedian who remains one of the most watched and digested content creators in the Unite community. As both a player and commentator, Spragels has a huge collection of informative streams and videos breaking down nearly every aspect of Unite, its gameplay, and any news that pertains to it.

As great as his gameplay is, Spragels also regularly uploads incredibly informative guides on how trainers can improve in general, either by taking advantage of certain techniques or avoiding mistakes in Pokemon Unite. Whatever the case, Content Cowboy remains immensely popular for his informative content and comedic lens.

3) Fwii

Though he's also known as a well-established Talon player in League of Legends, Fwii is an immensely knowledgeable Unite competitor. He can often be seen playing the likes of Garchomp and Greninja at a high level. Fwii is fully capable of playing just about any Pokemon and any role needed. Moreover, he provides a ton of information about each playable 'mon, their matchups, and the meta in general.

Getting to Master Rank in Unite is no simple feat, and Fwii can be instrumental in helping players reach that milestone as well.

4) Inder

Part of the esports team TTV for Pokemon Unite, Inder is one of the best Support role players at a competitive level. This is corroborated by his status as an Aeos Cup and North American International Championship titleholder alongside his teammates. In addition to his skills, Inder is an established content creator on YouTube and Twitch and has the fourth most-watched Unite Twitch channel.

Though he's definitely a successful and capable player regardless of which Pokemon he plays, Inder is arguably the best source of information for playing within the Support role, no matter which creature trainers are currently using.

5) BabyMazo

Hailing from Brazil as a member of LegacyGG, BabyMazo has won multiple Unite titles in South America and was a top-five participant at the Unite World Championship 2023. Though he may be the most well-known for his incredible Hoopa. BabyMazo has demonstrated a remarkable mastery of several different Pokemon picks.

BabyMazo's Twitch channel is currently the sixth-most watched for Unite, and it can be attributed to his incredible skills, insightful commentary, and appeal among players both in Brazil and worldwide.