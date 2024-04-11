5 rare Pokemon to catch at Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024

Pokemon GO players may wonder which Pokemon are rare in the Bug Out 2024 event and how they can get them. The event will start at 10 am local time on April 12, 2024, and end at 8 pm local time on April 17, 2024. Its main focus is Bug-type Pokemon, but one can also encounter other types. Players will be given various options to get their hands on Bug-types from this event. They can partake in Raid Battles, complete Research Tasks, catch wild encounters, and more.

Rare Pokemon are barely featured in events and are hard to find in Pokemon GO. That said, here are five such pocket monsters that players can catch at Bug Out 2024.

Tapu Bulu, Beedrill, and 3 other rare Pokemon to catch in Bug Out 2024 in Pokemon GO

1) Kleavor

Kleavor is from the Hisui region (Image via TPC)

The Bug Out 2024 features various Pocket Monsters to catch, and Kleavor is one of them. It is a dual Bug and Rock-type Pokemon that can be bagged by beating its 3-star raids. Players believe it to be a rare find because they have only caught it by completing research tasks and winning raids. Unlike other species this event promotes, the Axe Pokemon should be on one’s priority list.

Players should take advantage of this opportunity to capture Kleavor in Pokemon GO. For that, they can exploit its type weaknesses. It is vulnerable to Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. So, during the event, one can use the given moves to significantly damage it. Normal and Poison-type attacks inflict decreased damage to Kleavor; thus, it would be a bad idea to go against it with them.

2) Nincada

Nincada is from the Hoenn region (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn Global of February 2023 was the last event that included Nincada in the wild. Players should not let this event slide since this fighter cannot be normally found as a wild encounter in the game. It has been more than a year since Nincada’s appearance in GO. As a result, those who have yet to find it can hunt for it as soon as the Bug Out 2024 goes live.

However, searching for Nincada is challenging because only some trainers can encounter it. Instead, one may find Caterpie, Weedle, and Dwebble because they will appear more frequently.

One more thing that players should keep in mind is that although Nincada is also a 1-star raid boss in Bug Out, it is a rare occurrence. So, if players want to capitalize on this chance, they should use Fire, Flying, Ice, and Water-type attacks to beat the Trainee Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

3) Dewpider

Dewpider is from the Alola region (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Dewpider is a rare Pokemon. Players need the patience to get this Water and Bug-type entity. They need to spend a ton of time spinning Photo Discs of PokeStops to receive a Field Research task that rewards the Dewpider encounter. One has to ensure they do this activity before the conclusion of the Bug Out 2024 event. In addition, they must complete the quest since there are no other ways to get the Water Bubble Pokemon.

As of this writing, we don’t know what sort of task a player must complete to get Dewpider when the event is live. The 2023 Bug Out occasion demanded players to catch 10 Pokemon. So, taking this as a basis, we can assume a similar task may be presented this year as well.

Another thing to remember is that the developer introduced Dewpider as a wild Pokemon, and via an egg hatch, and a Research reward in 2022. This clearly shows how rare this critter is in the mobile game.

4) Beedrill

Beedrill is from the Kanto region (Image via TPC)

Although players can evolve Weedle into Kakuna into Beedrill, it is challenging to catch the latter directly. The Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 event of World of Wonders season provides an opportunity to get regular and Shiny Beedrill. To do so, one needs to defeat 3-star raids.

The Pokemon is a dual Bug and Water-type and resembles a bee. Due to its typing, it is weak to Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks. One can use these moves to their advantage and conquer the raid.

Beedrill is expected to appear in the wild without GO events highlighting it. However, geographical areas and the weather effect play a critical role in determining its spawn. This makes the Poison Bee Pokemon a rare creature for many players.

5) Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu is from the Alola region (Image via TPC)

It is impossible to easily catch a Legendary Pokemon like Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO. One needs to wait for a 5-star raid that features it, and only then can they get it by winning that battle. This makes Tapu Bulu, a deity, one of the most challenging Pokemon to obtain in the title.

The Bug Out 2024 allows trainers to battle Tapu Bulu in raids. So, if they want to beat the critter, they need to use Poison, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Steel-type attacks. Remember, one can activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect by using similar moves and typing. Some of the counters best suited for the job are Mega Rayquaza, Nihilego, Roserade, and Revavroom.