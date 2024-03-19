5 rare Pokemon to catch at Verdant Wonders in Pokemon GO 

Trainers looking forward to catching some rare Pokemon in the game should reap benefits from the Verdant Wonders event in Pokemon GO. This event will start at 10 am local time on March 21, 2024, and run until 8 pm local time on March 25, 2024. It focuses on the return of the Rouge Monkey Pokemon, Flower Flabébé with different forms and several unique entities. This is your chance to add rare powerhouses to your ever-growing Pokemon collection.

Verdant Wonders is an exciting event that allows trainers to get monsters from Wild Spwans, Research, Collection Challenge, and more. This article details five rare species you can obtain from it.

Rare Pokemon like Zorua and Flower Flabébé to catch in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders

1) Zarude

Zarude (Image via TPC)

Zarude is a Gen VIII Pokemon that first appeared in Sword and Shield with the Isle of Armor DLC release. It is a Grass and Dark-type species known for its impressive battle prowess. In Pokemon GO, the Rouge Monkey is a highly sought-after creature.

You must purchase a Special Research ticket if you want to get it during the Verdant Wonders event. The ticket can be bought for $7.99 (or the equivalent in your local currency). The special research is called Rogue of the Jungle Returns! and those who complete it can earn rewards like Two Premium Battle Passes and various Dark-type and Grass-type Pokemon encounters. Getting Zarude in Pokemon is rare since you must buy a ticket and finish the story.

2) Zorua

Zorua (Image via TPC)

Zorua is the second rare Pokemon you should take advantage of capturing in the Verdenat Wonders event in Pokemon GO. Several factors, such as your geographical location, make a Pokemon rare in the game. However, the Trick Fox Pokemon's ability to change its physical appearance makes it hard to find in the game.

Zorua can take the shape and size of any critter, such as the Mythical Pokemon Mew. But there is a trick to catching it during the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders. Note that it will appear as a Wild Spawn and will also be lured by the effects of Incense. So activate the lure item to attract it and others like Cutiefly, Flower Flabébé, and Pansage’s family.

Zorua can change its appearance in the game, so you have to choose a unique Pokemon as your Buddy to find it. You can also encounter a Shiny Zorua if you are lucky.

3) Cutiefly

Cutiefly (Image via TPc)

The developers just recently introduced Cutiefly’s shiny variant in Pokemon GO. The Verdant Wonders event features Cutiefly and its shiny form in the wild and as an Incense encounter. Once you get your hands on it from the event, you can use its Bug and Fairy-type moves.

Cutiefly can access Charged Attacks Bug Buzz and Dazzling Dream; both moves deal 100 damage in Gym and Raid Battle. It is a rare species in Pokemon GO because it barely makes its appearance in the wild, raids, research tasks, and eggs. Remember that you can evolve it into Ribombee to get yourself an impressive raid attacker. Its best moveset can deal 12.94 damage per second.

4) Cottonee wearing a flower crown

Cottonee, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

You can catch a new costumed Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Verdant Wonders—Cottonee wearing a flower crown. This outfit makes it more beautiful than before. It is normally encountered in the wild and has been featured multiple times in events, including the latest Dazzling Dream event. However, costumed creatures are believed to be rare since you have to wait for events to get them.

Cottonee is a dual Grass and Psychic-type Pocket Monster with a Stamina-focused stat spread. Whimsicott is more robust than it is, so it is best to evolve the Cotton Puff Pokemon. You will only succeed in winning when you use the best of its battle capabilities. That said, the Verdant Wonders in Pokemon GO offers a chance to get a Cottonee with a flower crown.

Finally, you can also get hold of Shiny Cottonee wearing a flower crown if you’re lucky. To do so, you need to hunt for it in the wild and complete Field Research tasks.

5) Flower Flabébé

Flower Flabébé (Image via TPC)

Although Flower Flabébé regularly makes its way into Pokemon GO, it is challenging to collect every form of the creature. There are five different forms of Flower Flabebe, three of which are region-exclusive. While everyone can get White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé during Verdant Wonders, not all will be able to get the remaining three.

Yellow Flower Flabébé can only appear in the Americas, Blue Flower Flabébé is only available in the Asia-Pacific region, and Red Flower Flabébé can only encountered in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Due to its exclusive nature, you should not miss the opportunity to catch these rare Pokemon in Verdant Wonders in Pokemon GO. Their shiny variants will also be available during this event.