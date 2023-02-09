How to get red, blue, yellow, white, and orange Flabebe in Pokemon GO during Valentine's Day 2023 event

Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day event is underway. Many creatures will be featured in the game until the end of the event on February 14, 2023. One example is Flabebe, a Fairy-type species that has five different flower colorations.

During the Valentine's Day event, trainers will have the opportunity to catch Flabebe alongside many other creatures. The Pocket Monster will spawn in different flower colors in the wild, with some variants appearing more often than others.

Red, blue, and yellow Flabebe should appear in the wild commonly during this event, while white and orange Flabebe will be somewhat rare to encounter.

It is technically true that trainers can obtain each color of Flabebe during the event. However, there's a stipulation that players should be aware of. Specifically, certain Flabebe colors will only appear in certain regions of the world.

Locations of each Flabebe color variant in Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day event

Like some Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, Flabebe is partially locked to certain regions during the Valentine's Day event.

Trainers will be able to find a Flabebe no matter where they might find themselves, but certain colors will spawn in specific regions. This means that unless players plan to trek the world before February 14, they'll likely need to trade for the colors they don't have.

Whatever the case, at least two flower colors of Flabebe will be obtainable regardless of region. However, they won't appear as often as the dominant colors tied to each region.

Here's where players can find each Flabebe color variant in Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day event:

Red - Spawns in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

- Spawns in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Blue - Spawns in the Asia-Pacific region.

- Spawns in the Asia-Pacific region. Yellow - Spawns in the Americas.

- Spawns in the Americas. White - Can be found in every region.

- Can be found in every region. Orange - Can be found in every region.

Without substantial travel coming into play, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to capture three of the five potential flower colors of Flabebe.

Flabebe can also evolve into Floette and then Florges, which will retain the distinct coloration of its flowers after evolving.

In addition to the dominant colors in each region, trainers hunting for white and orange Flabebe in Pokemon GO will have to do some significant hunting. Even though these two color types are available in all regions, they're quite rare. However, diligent players may just get lucky and find these coveted creatures.

There are plenty of ways to assist a trainer in finding them during the Valentine's Day event. For example, using an incense or lure module will increase spawns around a player or a Pokestop, respectively, providing extra opportunities for rare Flabebe color variants to appear.

These items obviously won't guarantee a Flabebe appearance since so many Pokemon are featured during the Valentine's Day event. However, they certainly improve a trainer's chances.

If all else fails and players can't find the colors they want before the event's end, they can always trade with their fellow trainers.

