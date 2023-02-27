5 reasons why Pokemon GO is still popular in 2023

Pokemon GO has been one of the most popular mobile games ever since its initial release in 2016, almost seven years ago. However, unlike most online and mobile games that tend to fall off as time passes, the popularity of Niantic's mobile game has only increased over time.

Some trainers may be looking for a reason to try the game out, while others may be looking to get back into the title but do not know if it is worth the time or effort. Thanks to advancements in The Pokemon Company's resources, there is no better time to get into the mobile game than now.

So what are some of the best reasons Pokemon GO has remained so popular, and what makes it worth playing today?

Pokemon GO's 5 Best Attributions for its popularity.

Higher Shiny Chances

Shiny Gyarados as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Hunting is a beloved activity spanning the entire Pokemon franchise, from the card game to the main series titles. As such, there is a dedicated community of trainers who aim to collect every type of Shiny Pokemon. To make this process as easy as possible, many shiny hunters have turned to Pokemon GO.

As some players may know, the base odds for finding a Shiny Pokemon in the mobile game is around 1 in 500. Compare this to the base rate in the main games of around 1 in every 4000 encounters, and it is clear why many shiny hunters prefer hunting in GO compared to the main series.

Add monthly Community Day events that increase shiny odds to around 1 in 25, and playing GO for the Shiny Pokemon is a no-brainer.

Pokemon Home

Official artwork for Pokemon Home (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like the increased shiny odds, Pokemon Home has convinced many players to try GO. While Let's GO did something similar by letting players transfer their creatures from the mobile game to a home console, the process was much more tedious as trainers still had to catch their Pokemon again when they reached the home console.

Players have dreamed of letting trainers transfer their creatures from an app to their game through an official app since Game Freak switched their focus from the Nintendo 3DS to the Switch. Since it is much easier to get some creatures in Pokemon GO than in the main series titles, like Legendaries and trade evolutions, many use GO for Pokedex completion.

Constant Updates

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Like every other online video game, mobile or not, the stream of constant updates the game receives keeps players coming back to Pokemon GO. Though the game still has its fair share of bugs, Niantic is working to acknowledge any gameplay issues that trainers may experience and typically fixes them in the next patch.

This also often includes updates that add additional content to the game, like new Pokemon, forms, trainer cosmetics, and more. Thanks to these constant updates, the game always provides players with a fresh experience.

Rotating Content

Official artwork for raids in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like the constant updates, Niantic has implemented constant rotations of notable content like raids and PvE battling. This gives many hardcore players a sense of excitement every time the servers are due for a new rotation. More often than not, these rotations are merely new Raid Bosses. Nevertheless, the temptation of a new challenge can tempt many powerful trainers.

Recently, Niantic has given its players a perfect chance to test their mettle in new Primal Raids. These fights are the ultimate challenge, as they are the hardest in the game.

Limited-Time Events

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Mythical Wishes (Image via Niantic)

Finally, one of the most important parts of Pokemon GO is the significant content drops that lay down the road map for the time ahead. These events include the new Season drops and monthly Community Days that give players a chance to catch some rare Shiny Pokemon.

The weekly Spotlight and Raid Hours are some of the more underappreciated yet still great events that allow trainers to get their hands on some uncommon creatures in the Pokedex.

