5 signature moves missing from Pokemon GO that Niantic should add soon

Signature moves boast the highest damage in Pokemon GO and have impressive animations. Most of them are exclusive to certain Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, making them even more desirable. However, many beloved signature moves from the anime have yet to appear in the mobile title.

This article lists five signature moves that Niantic should add to Pokemon GO soon.

5 Pokemon GO signature moves that are still missing

1) Eruption

Typhlosion can use Eruption (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Eruption has always been one of the strongest Fire-type moves in Pokemon GO. It debuted in HeartGold and SoulSilver as the signature move of Typhlosion — the final evolution of Cyndaquil — the Fire-type starter of the Sinnoh region.

Trending

While Typhlosion already has powerful Charged Attacks like Overheat and Blast Burn, Eruption would have been a fitting exclusive move for this Pokemon. Since Niantic occasionally updates these moves, we hope to soon witness Typhlosion launching Eruption in its full glory.

Moreover, other fire-type Pokemon like Magmar, Heatmor, Camerupt, and Volcarona, along with mythicals like Heatran and Entei can also use Eruption as their charged attack.

2) Water Spout

Kyogre can use Water Spout (Image via Niantic)

Water Spout is considered to be Eruption's Water-type counterpart. It allows the user to deluge enemies with water. Kyogre, the Legendary Pokemon from the third-generation Ruby and Sapphire games, was the first to acquire this move. As a giant blue whale, the creature can naturally spout water from its nostrils like a real whale.

We hope Niantic introduces Water Spout in this mobile game, starting with Kyogre (preferably without removing its other signature move — Origin Pulse). Other Water-type Pocket Monsters, like Wailord and Jellicent, could also learn this move.

3) Explosion

Expand Tweet

When all plans go south, trainers can rely on Explosion. This is the most powerful move ever introduced in any Pokemon game. With its help, a Pocket Monster can explode, taking down itself and its enemies simultaneously.

Explosion is primarily learned by round-shaped Rock and Electric-type Pokemon, such as Electrode, Golem, Weezing, Forretress, Gigalith, Solrock, Lunatone, and Metagross. It’ll be fun to see how this move works in the game and whether weaker creatures can sacrifice themselves to knock out more powerful ones.

4) Head Smash

Snorlax can learn how to use Head Smash (Image via Niantic)

Head Smash ranks among the most powerful moves in Pokemon history after Explosion. It is mainly learned by fighting Rock-type Pokemon with thick skulls, like Sudowoodo, Rampardos, Emboar, Great Tusk, Scrafty, and Tyrantrum.

Head Smash is so powerful that it even damages the user if the move lands. Thus, it synergizes well with high-HP Pocket Monsters. For example, Snorlax, Blissey, Wobbuffet, and Wailord can all learn this move and not feel the brunt of it significantly.

5) Sketch

Smeargle knows only one move — Sketch (Image via TPC)

Finally, we have Sketch, a signature move exclusive to Smeargle. In the original games, this is the only move Smeargle knows, allowing it to copy the last move used by its opponent. This allowed the Pocket Monster to use any move in the game, including Legendary Pokemon's signature moves.

However, Niantic released Smeargle in Pokemon GO without Sketch, making it a relatively weak Pocket Monster that doesn't live up to its true potential. It would definitely be interesting to see Smeargle copying opponents' moves in the game.

It would be fun to see Smeargle copying the opponent's moves and using them, instead of simply copying the moves of the Pokemon players use to catch it.

Here are some other articles related to Pokemon GO you might be interested in:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨