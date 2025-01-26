5 best candidates for Pokemon GO February 2025 Community Day

February is fast approaching, and with it comes anticipation for the next Pokemon GO Community Day. Trainers worldwide are eager to discover which Pokemon will take center stage during this popular monthly event. The best Community Days bring new shiny debuts, exclusive moves, and opportunities to evolve rare Pokemon.

Here, we’ve analyzed five potential candidates for February 2025 and what they could bring to the table. Whether you’re hunting for exciting new evolutions or top-tier shiny variants, these picks are worth considering.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO February 2025 Community Day: 5 best candidates

1) Pikipek

Pikipek as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Pikipek may not be the most thrilling choice, it feels like a long-overdue addition to the Community Day lineup. Teased in 2024 but never delivered, Pikipek could finally have its moment in February. Even though its final evolution, Toucannon, is not particularly powerful in PvP or raids, an exclusive move could turn the tide.

Trending

The shiny version of Pikipek’s line would be its biggest draw, but without an impactful move, this Community Day might feel underwhelming for many.

Also read: Pokemon GO current Raid Bosses (January 2025): 5-star Raids, Megas, and more

2) Charcadet

Charcadet as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charcadet is a fan-favorite from the newer generations and will be a popular pick for February. Its evolutions, Armarouge and Ceruledge, are already well-loved for their unique designs. Although its shiny family is one of the least noticeable, the excitement of encountering Charcadet in the wild could compensate for the lackluster shiny palette.

If Niantic introduces a strong exclusive move for Armarouge or Ceruledge, it could transform this Pokemon into a PvP or raid powerhouse. Despite the shiny disappointment, Charcadet would be a fun and engaging choice for trainers.

Also read: Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

3) Aron

Aron as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aron is a classic fan favorite, with a stunning shiny line that’s hard to resist. With the possibility of earning enough candy to evolve into Aggron and unlock its Mega Evolution, Aron’s Community Day could appeal to both collectors and battlers.

While Aggron isn’t a meta-defining Pokemon at present, its popularity and budget-friendly versatility make it a solid contender. The nostalgia factor alone could draw in plenty of trainers for this event.

Also read: Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase January 2025: All dates and featured Pokemon

4) Pawniard

Pawniard as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following the success of Mankey’s Community Day introducing its newest evolution, Annihilape, Pawniard could take a similar path with the debut of its final evolution, Kingambit. This would also mark Kingambit's debut in Pokemon GO, adding excitement for collectors and competitive players alike.

Pawniard’s shiny family is already highly praised, making this a desirable pick. Pairing Kingambit’s debut with a strong exclusive move could make it a standout event in February.

Also read: Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

5) Jangmo-o

Jangmo-o as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

February’s Community Day often highlights a “banger” Pokemon, and Jangmo-o fits the bill perfectly. Following in the footsteps of shiny Goomy, Axew, and Deino from the last couple of years, Jangmo-o is highly anticipated by players. Its shiny form is top-tier, and its final evolution, Kommo-o, already has a solid standing in PvP.

A Community Day featuring Jangmo-o would not only provide valuable candy for evolution but also offer a rare and visually stunning shiny with a possibly meta-changing signature move, making it an undeniable highlight of the month.

Also read: Are Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

February 2025 Community Day has the potential to deliver some exciting surprises, whether it’s the introduction of new evolutions like Kingambit or highly sought-after shinies like Jangmo-o. While not every candidate may appeal to all trainers, each has something unique to offer.

Also read: How to get your Buddy Pokemon excited in Pokemon GO?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨