Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic takes place later today (January 25), with the Psychic- and Fairy-type Gen III Feeling Pokemon in the spotlight. Trainers also have a chance to get a Gallade/Gardevoir with a featured attack beginning with this event. There are plenty of things on offer for trainers, including several event bonuses, research questlines, and a Special Background encounter.

We have gathered all the available information regarding January 2025's Community Day Classic event below.

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Ralts Community Day Classic takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 2 p.m. local time to 5 p.m. local time. The event bonuses are:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Featured Pokemon and attack

Ralts is the featured Pokemon for today's Community Day Classic event.

Trainers have a chance to get a Gardevoir/Gallade with the featured Charged Attack Synchronoise (80 power in both Trainer Battles, Gyms, and raids) by evolving Kirlia (evolved from Ralts) from the beginning of today's event till February 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. local time.

Timed Research, Field Research, and Special Research

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during the Ralts Community Day Classic. Trainers will also be able to pick up a Timed Research questline that provides Sinnoh Stones and a Ralts encounter as rewards.

The Ralts Community Day Continued Timed Research is also set to be available and will provide players with a chance to catch a Ralts with a Dual Destiny-themed Special Background. Trainers can also pick up the Ralts Community Day-exclusive Special Research for $2.00.

