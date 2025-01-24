Is the Pokemon GO Community Day Classic Ralts Ultra Community Day Box worth it?

The Pokemon GO Community Day Classic is making a return this January with a fan-favorite Pokemon — Ralts. On Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, players will have the chance to encounter the Feeling Pokemon in abundance.

This event is perfect for trainers looking to complete their Ralts evolution lines and secure Gardevoir or Gallade with the exclusive move Synchronoise. Additionally, players can enjoy event bonuses such as reduced hatch distances, three-hour Lures and Incense, and surprises from snapshots.

Alongside these perks, Niantic is offering an Ultra Community Day Box exclusively through the Pokemon GO Web Store for $4.99. But is it worth your money? Let’s break it down from both PvE and PvP perspectives.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What’s in the Pokemon GO Community Day Classic Ralts Ultra Community Day Box?

Ralts as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For $4.99, you’ll get:

10 Ultra Balls : Useful for catching high-IV or shiny Ralts, but they’re fairly easy to stock up on during regular gameplay.

: Useful for catching high-IV or shiny Ralts, but they’re fairly easy to stock up on during regular gameplay. 1 Elite Charged TM : This is the star of the box, allowing you to teach a Pokemon a legacy move of your choice, crucial for both PvE and PvP strategies.

: This is the star of the box, allowing you to teach a Pokemon a legacy move of your choice, crucial for both PvE and PvP strategies. 1 Special Research Ticket: Grants access to exclusive tasks for extra encounters and rewards, often including Stardust, Candy, and Ralts family Pokemon.

Is Synchronoise useful in PvE and PvP?

PvE perspective

Gardevoir and Gallade excel in PvE content, particularly raids and gym battles, with Synchronoise as a solid Psychic-type Charged Move.

Gardevoir : As a Psychic- and Fairy-type, Gardevoir can deal significant damage to Fighting- and Dragon-types. Its Mega Evolution, Mega Gardevoir , is one of the strongest Fairy-type attackers in the game, making it invaluable for raid scenarios.

: As a Psychic- and Fairy-type, Gardevoir can deal significant damage to Fighting- and Dragon-types. Its Mega Evolution, , is one of the strongest Fairy-type attackers in the game, making it invaluable for raid scenarios. Gallade: While less popular in PvE, Gallade offers versatility with its Psychic- and Fighting-type coverage, making it a decent option for specific raid bosses weak to those types.

PvP perspective

In PvP, Synchronoise provides Ralts evolutions with a low-energy-cost Psychic move, making Gardevoir and Gallade stronger contenders.

Gardevoir : With its high damage output, Fairy Wind as a fast move, and the ability to counter common threats like Giratina and Scrafty, Gardevoir shines in PvP.

: With its high damage output, Fairy Wind as a fast move, and the ability to counter common threats like Giratina and Scrafty, Gardevoir shines in PvP. Gallade: Gallade is a niche pick in PvP but performs well against Pokemon weak to Psychic and Fighting moves.

Is the Pokemon GO Community Day Classic Ralts Ultra Community Day Box worth it?

Gallade and Gardevoir as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Elite Charged TM value : The Elite Charged TM is the primary reason to consider this box. These are rarely available and allow you to unlock or teach powerful legacy moves like Shadow Ball on Mewtwo or Meteor Mash on Metagross. If you lack an Elite TM or have a Pokemon you’ve been meaning to optimize, this box is a great deal.

: The Elite Charged TM is the primary reason to consider this box. These are rarely available and allow you to unlock or teach powerful legacy moves like Shadow Ball on Mewtwo or Meteor Mash on Metagross. If you lack an Elite TM or have a Pokemon you’ve been meaning to optimize, this box is a great deal. Special Research Ticket value : These typically add value by granting you Stardust, Rare Candy, and other resources, plus more Ralts encounters with boosted IVs or shiny potential. If you enjoy completing exclusive tasks, the ticket is worthwhile.

: These typically add value by granting you Stardust, Rare Candy, and other resources, plus more Ralts encounters with boosted IVs or shiny potential. If you enjoy completing exclusive tasks, the ticket is worthwhile. Ultra Balls: While nice to have, they’re not a standout feature of the box given how easily they can be obtained in-game.

If you’re a PvP or PvE enthusiast looking to build the perfect Gardevoir or Gallade — or even prepare for Mega Gardevoir or Mega Gallade — this box is worth the investment.

The Elite Charged TM alone justifies the price for many players. However, if you’re not actively optimizing your team or if you already have plenty of Elite TMs, you might be better off saving your money for future in-game purchases.

For casual players, the event bonuses, including 1/4 Hatch Distance and three-hour Lures, provide enough value without the need for this box. Ultimately, the decision depends on how much you value the Elite TM and Special Research ticket.

