Pokemon GO Dialga: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dialga is one of the most iconic Legendary Pokemon, hailing from the Sinnoh region. Known for its secondary Steel typing, Dialga is a standout among Dragon-types, boasting unique resistances and an imposing presence in battles.

With a massive Max CP of 4,565 and a versatile move pool, it’s a powerhouse in PvP, especially in the Master League, and a reliable Dragon-type option for PvE.

However, its weaknesses to Fighting- and Ground-types create opportunities for strategic counterplay. Let’s dive into Pokemon GO Dialga’s best moveset, counters, and its viability in both PvP and PvE.

Pokemon GO Dialga best moveset

Dialga as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Dialga best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Iron Head and Draco Meteor

Pokemon GO Dialga's PvP moveset emphasizes consistent Dragon-type damage with Dragon Breath, a fast move that excels in pressure.

Iron Head provides anti-Fairy coverage, while Draco Meteor acts as a powerful nuke, or Thunder can be used for versatility against Flying-types and Kyogre.

Pokemon GO Dialga best PvE moveset

Best Dragon-type moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attack: Draco Meteor

Best Steel-type moveset

Fast Attack: Metal Claw

Metal Claw Charged Attack: Iron Head

In PvE, Pokemon GO Dialga is best used with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor, maximizing its damage output for raids and Gym battles.

Is Dialga good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Dialga in Pokemon GO PvP

Dialga dominates the Master League but struggles in the Ultra League due to its base Attack leaving it frail under a CP cap. Dragon Breath is its key offensive move, offering consistent damage against most opponents.

Iron Head provides essential coverage against Fairty-types, while Draco Meteor is a devastating nuke. Dialga’s unique Steel/Dragon typing sets it apart, allowing it to take neutral damage from Dragon and Fairy threats while remaining effective against Kyogre, Lugia, and other Master League staples.

Despite its Origin Forme now taking over as the go-to pick for many players, Dialga remains a formidable contender in the Master League and is one of the most versatile Pokemon in the format.

Dialga in Pokemon GO PvE

In PvE, Dialga shines as a Dragon-type attacker, thanks to its ability to resist other Dragon-type moves. While its DPS isn’t the highest among Dragon-types, its excellent bulk and typing make it a reliable choice. As a Steel-type attacker, it has limited utility and isn’t worth investing in for this niche.

Pokemon GO Dialga: All moves and stats

Max CP: 4565

4565 Attack: 275

275 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 205

Movepool

Fast Moves: Dragon Breath, Metal Claw

Dragon Breath, Metal Claw Charged Moves: Iron Head, Thunder, Draco Meteor

Pokemon GO Dialga's strengths and weaknesses

Dialga's type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses:

Takes 160% increased damage from Ground, and Fighting-type attacks.

Resistances:

Takes 63% reduced damage from Bug , Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water and Steel-type attacks.

, and attacks. Takes 39% reduced damage from Grass- and Poison-type attacks.

Best counters to Dialga in Pokemon GO

To effectively counter Pokemon GO Dialga, focus on Pokemon with strong Fighting- and Ground-type moves. Here are the best options:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

with Force Palm and Aura Sphere Primal and Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

with Double Kick and Sacred Sword Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

with Counter and Close Combat Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

with Counter and Focus Blast Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

with Low Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

with Low Kick and Close Combat Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

with Mud Shot and Earthquake Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with Mud-Slap and Earthquake Shadow Ursaluna with Rock Smash and High Horsepower

with Rock Smash and High Horsepower Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower Hisuian Decidueye with Psycho Cut and Aura Sphere

with Psycho Cut and Aura Sphere Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Focus Blast

with Low Kick and Focus Blast Shadow Hippowdon with Sand Attack and Scorching Sands

with Sand Attack and Scorching Sands Shadow Annihilape Counter and Close Combat

Counter and Close Combat Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

with Double Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Hariyama with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

Pokemon GO Dialga is a powerhouse, especially in the Master League, where its Steel/Dragon typing, Dragon Breath pressure, and powerful charged moves make it one of the most versatile Pokemon in the meta.

While it faces growing competition from newer Pokemon like Dialga-Origin, it remains a valuable asset in PvP and a solid Dragon-type option in PvE.

