Pokemon GO: Can Shadow Machop from Cliff Timed Research be shiny?

Pokemon GO's Steeled Resolve event has brought a special Shadow Machop to the mobile game. However, the critter can only be acquired by following Cliff, one of the four Team GO Rocket leaders. This Pocket Monster is incredibly valuable, as it ultimately evolves into Shadow Machamp, one of the best Fighting-type creatures for Raid Battles.

Some collectors may be happy to know that Shadow Machop is available in its shiny variant. However, grinding for it will be incredibly difficult since it only appears once.

How to get Shadow Machop from Cliff in Pokemon GO

Players can choose to follow Cliff after completing the first stage of the timed research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To obtain this Shadow Machop in Pokemon GO, players must complete the first stage of the Steeled Resolve Timed Research. After doing so, they will be able to select whether to side with Blanche or Cliff.

Blanche rewards players with a Marill after completing the second stage of the research, while Cliff grants Shadow Machop.

To complete this stage of the Timed Research, trainers will need to use five super-effective Charged Attacks in battle, power up five Pocket Monsters, and fight in the Battle League five times. After doing so, they will be rewarded with 2,000 profile XP and an encounter with the Shadow Machop (if they choose to side with Cliff).

Why is Shadow Machop so useful in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Machop evolves into Shadow Machamp, one of the strongest Fighting-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players should consider picking up a Shadow Machop from this event because of its final evolution, Shadow Machamp. Shadow Machamp boasts a high base attack stat of 234, which is boosted by another 20% at the cost of 10% of its defense, thanks to the Shadow Boost held by all Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

This makes Shadow Machamp a beast in PvE content, but it can suffer in competitive play due to its lower defense stat. Thankfully, there are many resources available for PvE content, so players will always be able to take Shadow Machamp into a fight where it has the advantage.

With this event also giving trainers a chance to get a Shiny Shadow Machop in the Timed Research with Cliff, collectors also have a reason to participate, even if they do not actively take part in the many raids and other forms of PvE content.

