Pokemon GO Dialga raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Dialga raid guide is useful for trainers who want to defeat the Temporal Pokemon. The creature's 5-star Raid Battle will take place from January 24, 2025, at 10:00 am local time to February 6, 2025, at 10:00 am. The Raid Hour event featuring the Pocket Monster will also occur on January 29, 2025, and February 5, 2025, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. You can participate in these raids in person or by using Remote Raid Passes.

This Pokemon GO Dialga raid guide tells you everything about the Pocket Monster, including its weaknesses and the best counters to use.

Pokemon GO Dialga raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Dialga in Pokemon GO?

Dialga's type matchups. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dialga is a Steel- and Dragon-type Pokemon, so Fighting- and Ground-type moves deal 160% additional damage to it. It resists Bug-, Electric-, Flying-, Normal-, Psychic-, Rock-, Steel-, Water-, Grass-, and Poison-type moves.

Use our Pokemon Type calculator to know the type matchups of a creature.

Dialga’s stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Given below are Dialga’s stat distribution and moveset:

Combat power : 53,394

: 53,394 Attack : 275

: 275 Defense : 211

: 211 Stamina : 205

: 205 Fast Attacks : Dragon Breath and Metal Claw

: Dragon Breath and Metal Claw Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Thunder, and Draco Meteor

Up to 20 trainers can participate in Dialga raids, which will last for up to 300 seconds. Ensure your team of counters is strong enough to complete the battle in time.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dialga raids

The top three counters to take down this Legendary Pokemon are Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, and Shadow Groudon.

Best Fighting-type counters to Dialga

Mega Lucario and Lucario : Force Palm and Aura Sphere

: Force Palm and Aura Sphere Terrakion : Double Kick and Sacred Sword

: Double Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Conkeldurr : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega Heracross : Counter and Close Combat

: Counter and Close Combat Keldeo : Low Kick and Sacred Sword

: Low Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast

Best Ground-type counters to Dialga

Primal and Shadow Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Excadrill and Excadrill : Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Therian Landorus : Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Mega Swampert : Mud Shot and Earthquake

: Mud Shot and Earthquake Shadow Mamoswine : Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

: Mud-Slap and High Horsepower Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Below mentioned search string helps find the best counters of each type:

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Dialga raid catch CP and shiny availability

Regular and shiny Dialga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga’s raid catch CP will fall under the following ranges:

No weather boost : 2,217 - 2307 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 2,217 - 2307 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Snow and Windy): 2,771 - 2,884 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Dialga raids?

Here are the 100% CPs from Pokemon GO Dialga raids:

No weather boost : 2307 CP

: 2307 CP Weather boosted (Snow and Windy): 2,884 CP

Can Dialga be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, the Dialga you encounter in 5-star Raid Battles can be shiny, with an encounter rate of 5% or 1-in-20 shiny odds.

