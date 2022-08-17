5 most terrifying Pokemon backstories, ranked

The Pokemon franchise may be about exploration and kinship, but it's certainly capable of having dark moments. For example, some Pokemon found within the games and in the animation have considerably dark origins attached to them.

Many backstories trainers learn about are entries from the Pokedex. These entries change from game to game; sometimes, more information is provided through animated shows and other properties.

All in all, more than a few Pocket Monsters have quite harrowing backstories, and it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the creepiest currently known.

Pokemon: Ranking creepiest backstories from franchise

5) Yamask

James' Yamask in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's no secret that Ghost-type Pokemon are some of the eeriest in the franchise. However, Yamask has one of the most tragic while still being unsettling.

A Pokedex entry from the Generation V games, the mask that Yamask carries used to be the face it possessed when it was human. According to the entry, Yamask occasionally looks back on its mask and cries at the thought of its former life.

It's a very sad thing to consider, and yet it's still creepy to think that these cute little ghosts are the spirits of humans.

4) Phantump

Phantump's appearance betrays a dark origin (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since its Kalos region debut, Phantump has been a community favorite due to its adorable appearance. However, like Yamask, this particular Ghost-type has a particularly dark Pokedex entry that may point to a horrible origin story.

According to Phantump's entry in the Sun and Moon series of games, Phantump is, in fact, a stump possessed by the spirits of children who have died in a forest.

When a Phantump cries, the Pokedex remarks that it sounds similar to that of screams. Players can make that determination for themselves, but it doesn't diminish the terrifying backstory of this adorable ghoul.

3) Spoink

Spoink's art in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It seems as though the cutest Pocket Monsters have some of the most horrific lore, and Spoink is another excellent example of this. While it isn't a shadowy spirit and doesn't prey on humans, it has a horrible condition that must be met to continue living.

As Spoink hops on its spring, blood circulates through its body. However, if it ever stops bouncing, Spoink will die in a few short moments.

A life of perpetual motion, never being able to rest, is a considerably horrible life to live when trainers think about it for a moment.

2) Drifloon

Drifloon's official art used in many of the franchise's games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another adorable Ghost-type, Drifloon is a precious sight to behold, unless readers might not be paying close attention. This particular Pokemon is sometimes grabbed by children, mistaking it for a balloon.

When this occurs, Drifloon carries the child away into the sky, never to be seen again. Even more disturbing, one of Drifloon's Pokedex entries states that its round body is filled with souls and grows larger the more individuals it carries away.

The franchise world is a pretty dangerous place when even something as innocent as a balloon can potentially carry someone off to their doom if they make a mistake.

1) Froslass

Froslass' Pokedex entry in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via Game Freak)

A Ghost/Ice-type that evolves from Snorunt, Froslass may seem like an odd pick at the top of this ranking. However, when trainers dive deeper into its lore, they might be convinced.

Froslass originates from the Japanese legend of the Yuki-onna, a Yokai/Spirit known as the "Snowfall Hag." According to the Pokedex, Froslass freezes her victims solid, killing them with cold.

The Sun and Mood Pokedex elaborates on this further, stating that Froslass devours the souls of men it finds attractive.

Even creepier, Froslass' bodies are hollow, and they keep their frozen victims decorating their homes. Gamers must not let a Froslass catch them during a dark and snowy blizzard, for they might end up as a frozen trophy for all eternity.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

