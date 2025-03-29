5 things to keep in mind before participating in Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai

Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai is coming on March 29, 2025, and will be available to players until March 30, 2025. This is the first time an official Pokemon GO event will be held in India. So, it's important for fans to keep a few things in mind before participating in the event.

Ad

This article will go over some of the key details that players should remember as they navigate through the streets of Mumbai, encountering creatures in Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai.

5 points to remember before participating in Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai

1) Buying a ticket only gives you access to a single day of the event

Explorer Eevee in Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Players participating in Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai need to purchase a ticket worth ₹499. However, this will only be active for a single day from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and single-day ticket holders will only be able to enjoy the event during this time.

Ad

Trending

To participate on both days, players will have to buy an add-on worth ₹399. This will give them access to all the extra perks for the second day as well, except for the Special Research for a second time.

Also read: Is the Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai ticket worth purchasing?

2) Players can buy Add-ons for extra Raids and Eggs

There will be extra Raids and faster Egg Hatch times (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can purchase add-ons for extra Raids and hatching more eggs. For ₹299 each, players can buy the Raid Lover pass, which will give players more Raid Passes, and the Egg-thusiast pass, which lowers hatching speed by half.

Ad

These perks will be active for both days of the Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai, even for those who have bought a ticket for a single day.

Also read: Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai 2025: Date, time, bonuses, and more

3) There will be a Pokemon GO Fiesta at a special location

Ad

Pokemon GO will be part of a special Pokemon Fiesta during the event. It will be an in-person event held at Palladium, Phoenix Malls, Lower Parel, from Saturday, March 29, to Sunday, March 30, from 11:00 am to 9:30 pm local time. Several activities will take place at the Fiesta, including a dance show, mini-games, a stamp rally, and many more.

However, the most noteworthy thing for players will be the presence of in-game raids where Saree Pikachu and Kurta Pikachu can be caught.

Ad

Saree Pikachu first appeared in the Festival of Lights in 2024, while Kurta Pikachu made its appearance in the Festival of Colors in 2025. Both will only be available from Friday, March 28, 2025, to Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the entirety of the event and have a chance to be shiny.

4) Mudbray will be making its debut and has a chance to be shiny

Mudbray and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Generation VII Donkey Pokemon will debut in Pokemon GO in all City Safari events this weekend. It may get released globally at a later date, but for now, this will be the only way for players to get this Pokemon. Mudbray will hatch from 7km eggs during the event and can even be shiny.

Ad

5) Be mindful of other people and your surroundings

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is more of a general rule to keep in mind while playing the game. As it's part of a city-wide event, it's more likely to run into people. Therefore, do not get in people's personal space or harass them in any way.

Be mindful of the places you are visiting, especially landmarks that mean a lot to the people in the city. Lastly, be mindful of where you are and where you go while playing the game during Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨