5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in April 2024

March is coming to a close, and Pokemon GO players are looking ahead to April 2024. As the World of Wonders season continues alongside Spring 2024, there will be plenty of events and opportunities for trainers to take advantage of in April. Beloved Pocket Monsters are returning to raids, certain annual events are approaching, and a few new Pokemon or shiny variants may be on their way.

With plenty of content coming to Pokemon GO in April 2024, it might not be a bad time to review some of the most exciting confirmed events and arrivals. There will be a lot of ground to cover once April begins, and trainers will want to be prepared for what lies ahead.

Five things in Pokemon GO to get excited about in April 2024

1) Sustainability Week 2024

Sustainability Week at the end of April 2024 should be intriguing in Pokemon GO (Image via @PokemonGO/X)

Sustainability Week 2024 will take place on April 22-26 in Pokemon GO. While the event doesn't have its details divulged as of this writing, previous Sustainability Weeks have focused on the natural world and tend to introduce new Pokemon to the game alongside shiny forms. It shouldn't be too tough for Niantic to find a great collection of 'mons and shinies to add this year.

This is particularly true given that many Pokemon from the Paldea region are making their way to the game. Since Sustainability Week exists to celebrate Earth Day each year, there are several strong Paldean candidates to arrive that also fit the event's theme, including Bramblin/Brambleghast, Capsakid/Scovillain, or even the Paldea fan favorites Finizen and Palafin.

2) Mega Charizard X's Raid Return to Raids

Mega Charizard X is returning to Pokemon GO's Mega Raids in April 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On April 4-13, 2024, Pokemon GO players can keep an eye on nearby gyms to find Mega Raids, which have brought back the beloved Mega Charizard X as its raid boss. While it won't be easy to counter and defeat, players who manage to topple this Mega Raid boss will have the opportunity to catch a Charizard of their own and collect Mega Energy for it to Mega Evolve into Mega Charizard X.

Moreover, since Mega Charizard X will be available in Mega Raids for over a week, players should be able to work raiding this powerful starter Pokemon into their schedule in a more flexible way than a Raid Day event.

3) Kartana and Celesteela's Return to Raids

A few Ultra Beasts will be making an appearance in Pokemon GO in April 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Mega Raids aren't a Pokemon GO player's style, then they might be enticed by the reappearance of the Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela in 5-star raids instead. Both Pokemon will be available from April 4 to April 12, 2024, and they'll even have a dedicated Raid Hour event on April 10. However, there's a catch that trainers should know about.

Specifically, Kartana will only appear during the above dates in the Northern Hemisphere, while Celesteela will only pop up in raids in the Southern Hemisphere. It's not ideal for trainers who want to catch both, but one new Ultra Beast in a player's collection is better than none.

4) Bagon Community Day Classic

Bagon's Community Day Classic in April 2024 should entice plenty of Pokemon GO fans (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While some Community Day events aren't exactly exciting for trainers, Bagon's Community Day Classic on April 7, 2024, in Pokemon GO might be one worth pursuing. Like many Community Day Classics before it, this event will allow fans to catch Bagon and its shinies more often in the wild and via a Special Research Story, and trainers who evolve Bagon all the way to Salamence get a bonus.

Players who manage to evolve Bagon into Shelgon and then into Salamence will obtain a Salemence that has learned the Charged Attack Outrage. If trainers want to obtain a high-quality Salamence for PvP or PvE, this Community Day Classic is an excellent time.

5) The Sizable Surprises Event

If trainers love big Pokemon, then the Sizable Surprises taking place on April 4-9 in Pokemon GO are in for a treat. In addition to the aforementioned raids of Kartana, Celesteela, and Mega Charizard X during this event, players can find and catch hefty Pokemon like Wailmer, Galarian Weezing, Snorlax, Cetoddle, Alolan Exeggutor, and many more.

Even better, the Sizable Surprises event is introducing four new shiny variants. Shiny Wimpod, Golisopod, Celesteela, and Kartana will be making their first appearance during this event, and no doubt, determined shiny hunters will want to seek them out.

