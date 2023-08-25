Is Salamence with Charged Attack Outrage good in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO recently featured Mega Salamence in its Mega Raids. If you got your hands on one of these mighty Dragon- and Flying-type beasts with a decent PvP appraisal, you might wonder if it's worth investing in Pokemon GO. While it has a decent repertoire, Outrage stands out from the crowd as it is Salamence’s Legacy Move.

The Global Edition of Pokemon GO Fest will give away this move for free if you evolve your Bagon into a Salamence during the event.

This article will provide an analysis of Outrage Salamence in Pokemon GO, both PvP and PvE.

Is Outrage a good move for Salamence in Pokemon GO?

Outrage is a Dragon-type Charged move, and it can only be learned by Pokemon that share the same elemental typing in the game. Regarding Salamence, it is the only creature in-game with Outrage as its Legacy Move.

Furthermore, this Charged move is its only multi-bar technique, allowing it to put pressure on the enemy’s shields and push in some quick damage in PvE battles. While Salamence is not the hardest hitter with Outrage, you will find it sitting comfortably in the top 10 list.

Attributes of Outrage in Pokemon GO PvE:

Base Power : 110

: 110 Damage Per Second (DPS) : 28.21

: 28.21 Damage Per Energy (DPE) : 2.20

: 2.20 DPE*DPS: 62.05

Attributes of Outrage in Pokemon GO PvP:

Base Power : 110

: 110 Charge Energy : -60

: -60 Damage Per Energy: 1.83

Base stats of Salamence:

Attack : 277

: 277 Defense : 168

: 168 Stamina: 216

Having gained a brief idea about Outrage Salamence, let's dive deeper into the combat analysis.

PvE analysis of Outrage Salamence

Best offensive moves

Dragon Tail

Outrage

Draco Meteor

Hydro Pump

Best defensive moves

Dragon Tail

Fire Fang

Outrage

Hydro Pump

Outrage is a decent move to use on Salamence for PvE utility in the game. However, Draco Meteor is technically a stronger move. Since Outrage is more energy efficient, the latter would be a better choice.

When it comes to defense, Outrage is useful as it can quickly dish out a lot of damage, forcing enemies to lose health rapidly. As a result, this Charged move is ideal for both offensive as well as defensive purposes.

PvP analysis of Outrage Salamence

While Salamence is at par with its fellow Dragon-type attackers in PvE, the same isn't true in terms of PvP performance. Owing to its poor moveset containing Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, and Outrage, the Pokemon ranks in the late 600s in the Great League.

While it fares a little better in the Ultra League, sitting at #562, Salamence is still subpar when compared with other Dragon-type creatures, such as Rayquaza. Although Outrage is a good attack for Salamence on paper, it isn't simpatico with the other moves in its repertoire.