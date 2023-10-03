5 things you need to know about Detective Pikachu Returns before launch

Detective Pikachu Returns is the latest spin-off title to arrive for the Pokemon franchise. This sequel follows the story of the original Detective Pikachu game, which debuted in 2016 for the Nintendo 3DS. However, this second entry in the series will make its appearance as a Nintendo Switch title and has a confirmed release date of October 6, 2023.

Together with his partner, Tim Goodman, Detective Pikachu will attempt to find Tim's father, Harry. The latter was Pikachu's former partner before the sleuthing Pokemon lost its memory. However, it's quite likely that there will be plenty of mystery and danger along the way.

Since Detective Pikachu Returns' release date is quickly approaching, there are a few things that players should know before purchasing and diving into the spin-off title.

Five things to keep in mind before playing Detective Pikachu Returns

1) The traditional Pokemon formula is absent

Detective Pikachu Returns brings a very different gameplay approach to the Pokemon franchise (Image via Game Freak)

Although fans of the previous game in the series will be aware of this, Detective Pikachu Returns is a very different title compared to the mainline Pokemon franchise. While it still undoubtedly takes place in the Pocket Monsters world, the core gameplay loop of catching, training, and battling Pokemon is absent in this spin-off.

Instead, fans will join Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu in a mystery-filled adventure game. The gameplay involves roaming investigative scenes, gathering clues, and solving different cases in Ryme City. Fortunately, the crime-solving duo won't be alone, as various Pokemon found in Ryme City will also assist in uncovering the truth in different cases.

Compared to the mainline Pokemon series, Detective Pikachu Returns is heavily centered on investigation and dialogue to move its narrative forward. This is due in large part to Detective Pikachu's capability to talk to both Pokemon and Tim, giving him the ability to bridge the lingual gap between humans and Pocket Monsters.

2) It directly continues the story of Detective Pikachu

As a direct sequel, the ongoing search to find Tim's father continues in Detective Pikachu Returns. Although the mystery-solving duo managed to prevent the dangerous chemical R from being released in Ryme City in the first game, Harry Goodman is still missing. Tim and Detective Pikachu will have to combine their intellect to pick up the trail.

Since this is the case, fans who are diving into this sequel without playing the first game may be a little lost. It's unclear how much of the previous story will be covered in the game, but there are plenty of characters and events that may not be directly addressed in this title.

In addition to the ongoing story in the present, Game Freak has stated that Detective Pikachu Returns will also investigate the origins of its Pokemon protagonist. This may help explain how Detective Pikachu became who he is and how his early career with Harry kicked off before the events of the first game.

3) No multiplayer is available

Detective Pikachu Returns is a pure single-player experience (Image via Game Freak)

While Pokemon fans are likely accustomed to multiplayer gameplay at this point, Detective Pikachu Returns eschews this feature in favor of a single-player experience. This is due largely to the fact that the game is heavily story-driven and centers on the dynamic between Detective Pikachu and Tim. Multiplayer gameplay might distract from that.

Although there may be some online-capable features available in some shape or form, players diving into this spin-off shouldn't expect the ability to play co-op with friends. In that respect, they're likely better served hopping into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet instead.

4) Players shouldn't expect sweeping travel

Ryme City is the primary location of Detective Pikachu Returns (Image via Game Freak)

While most Pokemon titles see players exploring entire regions complete with different cities and terrain, Detective Pikachu Returns spends its time squarely within Ryme City, a town where Pokemon and humans coexist in harmony.

This isn't to say that players won't do some traveling due to how in-depth Ryme City is, but they shouldn't expect a cross-region trek.

Compared to several cities seen in recent Pokemon titles, Ryme City should be large and deep enough to provide plenty of gameplay. Several buildings are accessible to players, and many different investigation scenes exist within and without them to keep things from getting stale.

5) Fans shouldn't expect graphical brilliance

Detective Pikachu Returns isn't exactly a graphical upgrade over other Pokemon titles on Switch (Image via Game Freak)

The Pokemon series has certainly taken its lumps in the Nintendo Switch era due to performance issues and visuals that some fans have taken umbrage with. Although Detective Pikachu is making the leap from the 3DS to the Switch, players expecting a graphical overhaul may be getting their hopes up with this sequel.

Based on trailers and in-game renders shown by Game Freak, the graphics of this spin-off seem to exhibit many of the same issues that fans had with Scarlet and Violet recently. This isn't to say that the game won't be enjoyable, but if players prioritize visuals in their gameplay experience, this spin-off may not be ideal for them.