5 times Pokemon actually died in the series

The Pokemon series usually revolves around battles, with one Pocket Monster being on the losing end. The ones who sustain injuries are called "Fainted Monsters," and they get treatment in Pokemon centers or through the usage of items like Revive and Potions. Nonetheless, the series have also witnessed some heavy themes, with Pokemon deaths being one that has taken the fanbase by surprise in many instances.

We will now look into five such incidents. While some died protecting the ones they cared for, others fell victim to fate.

Luxray, Magmar, and three other Pokemon that died in the series

1) Death of Magmar - a glimpse of Giovanni’s wicked side

Magmar dies by Giovanni's hand. (Image via TPC)

In the Pokemon Adventure Manga, chapter 23, “Make Way for Magmar,” Red meets Giovanni when he gets out of the Diglett Cave. In it, the plot starts focusing on characters researching fossils, and Red is helping Giovanni find them. After exploring a bit, they feel extreme heat coming from somewhere and think the warmth is unnatural.

The chapter goes like this: Red finds two Magmar fighting. He battles them using his Pokemon, and once he settles the issue, he stops the fight. Then, Red departs with Giovanni, but the Team GO Rocket leader shows no mercy and crushes the injured monster using his Clyoster’s Ice Beam, indicating Magmar can’t have survived the attack.

2) Death of Latios - the first Death

Latios died for the city. (Image via TPC)

In the Pokemon Heroes movie, a Latios and Latias guard the Soul Dew of Alto Mare. The fifth movie from the franchise is one of the best because it touches on both bright and somber themes of life. Alto Mare has a mystical item called Soul Dew; the item prevents the ocean tides from entering the city.

The two Legendary creatures guard the item; however, it gets destroyed in the climax. This results in a Latios sacrificing itself to save Alto Mare from the misfortunate. It gives away its life to become a new Soul Dew to stop the tidal wave. This is the first time fans experience the death of a Pokemon - truly emotional, but the most memorable one out there.

3) Lucario dies - while saving everyone

Lucario is no longer with us (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew movie revolves around Mew, Ash, and Luracio. The Mythical creature, Mew, accidentally takes Pikachu to the Tree of Beginning because it believes Pikachu has taken heavy hits from Kidd Summers' Weavile.

Ash and his friends go to the Tree of Beginning to rescue Pikachu, but it attacks them upon arriving. Mew uses all of its power to stop the sentient from striking everyone, as it considers Ash's team a threat. Mew almost dies in this process of stopping the Tree from going berserk.

However, when nothing seems to work, Lucario steps in. It uses its Aura to heal Mew and calm the Tree of Beginning. Lurcario does its job, but in the end, it dies as this takes a toll on its life, leading to the drainage of its life force. This is undoubtedly the saddest moment in the series.

4) Stoutland dies - Litten transforms

Stoutland lost its life (Image via TPC)

Stoutland's death forever changed Litten - in a positive way. The 21st episode of Pokemon Sun and Moon is gloomy, where the poor kitty watches its best friend pass away. Before the Cat Pokemon became Ash’s partner, it was raised by an elderly Stoutland. In this episode, fans see a Pocket Monster succumb to old age. This is where the franchise shows the creature dies after getting old.

Ash and his friend try to cheer Litten up in every possible way they can after Stoutland’s demise. They bring food, stay by its side at night, do various activities to keep it happy, and more. The following morning after the incident, Kitten sees hope when the rainbow appears in the sky. It accepts the way of life and joins Ash in his journey.

5) Luxray dies protecting Sorrel

Luxray passes away (Image via TPC)

The Electric-type creature, Luxray, dies in the blizzard while protecting Sorrel. In the Pokemon: I Choose You! movie, the character Sorrel and his friend Luxray get lost in the frigid wilderness. We see that the Pocket Monster is a family pet in the film, and it does everything to keep the kid alive in the freezing weather.

Luxray protects Sorrel from the cold, but it cannot save itself. It succumbs to the harsh snowy weather conditions and dies. Sorrel finds that the monster did not make it in the morning when rescuers came to take him home. This incident completely changed Sorrel's mindset of being friends with the creatures.