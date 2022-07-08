5 unattainable Shiny Pokemon that should be in Pokemon GO

Shiny Pokemon are some of the rarest and most valuable that players can get their hands on in Pokemon GO. A community of users has arisen to hunt down these types of Pokemon and collect as many as possible. These players are known as "Shiny Hunters."

These rare variants of Pokemon do not host better stats or signature moves. Rather, what separates these Pokemon from the standard variants are their distinct new colors and sparkling effects upon encountering.

These Pokemon's rarity and unique color scheme directly contribute to their value. However, unlike the main series of Pokemon titles, not every Shiny Pokemon is present in Pokemon GO.

With this in mind, there are a few Pokemon that gamers want to find that they currently cannot.

Shiny Pokemon fans want to see added in Pokemon GO

5) Galarian Slowpoke and family

Galarian Slowpoke as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a part of last year's Ultra Unlock event, some Galarian forms of classic Pokemon like Meowth and Weezing were added to Pokemon GO. Last year, Galarian Slowpoke and Slowbro were added to the game, with Galarian Slowking coming later. However, their shiny variants have yet to make appearances.

With this in mind, players are wondering when they will be able to find the shiny variant of these regional forms of the fan-favorite Dopey Pokemon.

4) Shaymin

Shiny Shaymin as it appears in Pokemon BDSP (Image via Party Mew on YouTube)

After its debut in the Pokemon GO Fest for 2022, users were disappointed that Shaymin's shiny variant would not be available. With this in mind, they are eager for the chance to add this Pokemon's shiny variant, as well as the shiny variant of its Sky Form, in a future event.

Whether or not Niantic intends to release this Mythical Pokemon form is still unknown. However, given the Pokemon's nature theme, it may be added in the Spring of 2023, though it's not confirmed.

3) Jirachi

Jirachi as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another Mythical Pokemon gamers want to see a shiny variant of is Jirachi. It is one of the Mythical Pokemon added in the third generation alongside Deoxys.

While Deoxys had its shiny variant added recently, Jirachi has yet to receive the same attention.

2) Meloetta

Aria Form Meloetta as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meloetta is one of the Mythical Pokemon to come to Pokemon GO in 2022. More specifically, it was added during 2022's Fashion Week event.

Players noticed a distinct absence of not only Meloetta's shiny variant but also its alternative Pirouette Form. Perhaps they may catch it next year.

5) Victini

Victini as it appears in its movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Meloetta, Victini is another Mythical Pokemon from the Unova region yet to receive its shiny variant. This despite being one of the few Pokemon to get not one but two movies during its debut.

Victini was also one of the last event Pokemon to have a story and quest to receive it in-game. As a possible Unova-themed event, it could have its shiny variant added to the title.

This event could also potentially host Shiny Meloetta. Gamers will just have to stay posted for updates regarding when this potential event could occur.

