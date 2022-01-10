With the 'Finding Your Voice' special research added to Pokemon GO to coincide with its Fashion Week 2021 event, players finally have the chance to catch the mythical Pokemon, Meloetta. With a Pokemon this rare and unique available to every player willing to put in the effort, many want to know the optimal way to use it in Pokemon GO's various battle situations.

Debuting in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS, Meloetta was one of the four mythical Pokemon players could receive for a certain period of time. This was the last generation where mythical Pokemon could be obtained from going into physical stores like Gamestop or Toys 'R Us.

When adding a Pokemon to a player's battle party, various factors must be considered. Players should know the Pokemon's typing, stats, and best moveset when preparing for Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Meloetta in Pokemon GO: Best moves for the Pokemon's Aria form

Meloetta has ties to Unova's Abyssal Ruins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meloetta is a Pokemon with two different forms, and each of these forms has a different type. Meloetta's more common Aria form is a Normal and Psychic-type while Meloetta's Pirouette form is a Normal and Fighting-type. However, Meloetta's Piroutte form is currently unavailable for use in Pokemon GO, despite being in the game's files. The only currently usable form of Meloetta is its Normal and Psychic-type form which is only weak to Dark and Bug-type attacks while resisting Ghost and other Psychic-type attacks.

Meloetta has incredibly high, well-rounded stats in Pokemon GO. Its high Attack of 250 and its Defense and Stamina both at 225 make it great for attacking as well as defending. This gives Meloetta a wide variety of uses, from the Battle League to defending Gyms. Given Meloetta's low amount of weaknesses, there are few situations it is not suited for.

The best moveset for Meloetta in Pokemon GO is one that is highly dependent on what situation the player intends on using it in. Normal-type Pokemon and Psychic-type Pokemon are best known for their wide variety of coverage options. On top of Psychic and Normal-type attacks, Meloetta also has Thunderbolt and Dazzling Gleam for coverage. To maximize Meloetta's damage output, a moveset combination of either Quick Attack or Confusion for a fast attack and Hyper Beam for a charged attack is recommended.

To summarize, Meloetta is one of the best Psychic-type Pokemon players can use in Pokemon GO. Thanks to its high stat spread as well as its access to powerful attacks like Hyper Beam, Meloetta can serve as a great attacker or defender.

