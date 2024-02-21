5 most uncommon Pokemon in Pokemon GO that are rarely seen

Pokemon GO is home to many different species of monsters, each with its own set of stats, moves, and rarity. What some players may forget is that many creatures in the game's library were only available for a limited time and will rarely ever be seen again. Many of these monsters were part of promotional events for various releases in the main franchise.

For collectors or those who are nostalgic about Pokemon GO's early years, it can be fun to look through some of these rare creatures and find out what makes them so special. Here are the five rarest monsters in Pokemon GO and what you should know about them.

Pokemon GO's 5 rarest monsters

1) Pikachu Libre

Here is what you should know about Pikachu Libre in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu Libre is the rarest monster in the entirety of the mobile game that can still be obtained to this day. This creature is a variant of Pikachu, who debuted in the sixth generation remakes of the Hoenn games. This Pikachu came with a different costume for each contest type, with Pikachu Libre being the costume for Tough contests.

The creature made its way into Pokemon GO as the only form of Cosplay Pikachu that was available at the time. While some others have come and gone, Pikachu Libre is always there as a potential reward to those who earn encounters by participating in the game's competitive Battle League. Each time players earn an encounter from this game mode, there is a very small chance it could be Pikachu Libre once the player hits Legend status.

2) Cloned Venusaur

Here is what players should know about Cloned Venusaur in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cloned Venusaur, or "Venusaurtwo" as it is referred to by fans of the anime, is a rare variant for the original Grass-type Starter Pokemon that was made available during a special event held for the remaster of the first Pokemon movie. Sadly, it is not available and will likely never make a return unless an event calls for it.

Cloned Venusaur is definitely a welcome addition to the game for old-school fans of the franchise, but these variants of the monster are much less versatile than their base forms due to their lack of Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO. However, since Megas cannot be used in the Battle League, they are still just as good in competitive play.

3) Cloned Charizard

Here is what players should know about Cloned Charizard in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cloned Charizard, or "Charizardtwo," is another cloned version of a Kanto Starter that was first seen in Mewtwo Strikes Back. Charizard is usually seen as the best of the three Kanto Starter Pokemon as well, so many fans would love to add its clone to their collections, but this will sadly never happen outside of paid giveaways from auction sites.

Cloned Charizard may not be able to Mega Evolve, but this does not affect its performance in competitive play. It is still just as good as any Charizard a player can use, but the added cosmetic flair of having its Cloned variant makes it slightly better just for the novelty of being able to show it off.

4) Cloned Blastoise

Here is what players should know about Cloned Blastoise in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like the others, Cloned Blastoise was originally part of a promotional event for the remake of the original Pokemon movie. This creature is identical to Blastoise, much like the other Clones, except for its lack of a Mega Evolution. However, its rarity alone makes it worth the effort of obtaining for many collectors.

With it most likely never making a return, the only way players can secure one of these Clone Pokemon in Pokemon GO is by purchasing them from online auctioning sites. Collecting them is not for the faint of heart, as they can be pretty expensive given their rarity.

5) Armored Mewtwo

Here is everything to know about Armored Mewtwo in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the Clones, Pokemon GO's Armored Mewtwo was released as a promotion for the remake of the first Pokemon movie. However, unlike the Clones, Armored Mewtwo is different from its standard form, possessing a new stat spread and moveset. As such, a lot of collectors and battlers may want to pick one up in the future.

Since the addition of Armored Mewtwo was tied to this once-in-a-lifetime event, it is unlikely that it will be made available again through conventional means. This means the only realistic way a new player can get one is to purchase one from an auction site.