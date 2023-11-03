5 most unique Flying-type shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has a sizable number of Flying-type or partial Flying-type species for trainers to capture, including several shiny variants with impressive alternate color schemes compared to their standard counterparts. However, some shiny Flying-types are a bit more unique in their appearances compared to others, making them particularly coveted among players.

Although Pokemon GO will undoubtedly add more shiny variants and Flying-type 'mons in the future, it isn't a bad time to take a look at some of the most unique-looking Flying-types that can currently be obtained in the game. There are certainly several contestants that could vie for the top spots, but some shiny critters stand out from the pack.

The 5 most unique shiny Flying-types in Pokemon GO

1) Ho-Oh

Shiny Ho-Oh is reminiscent of its first appearance in the Pokemon anime (Image via Niantic)

Older Pokemon fans may remember Ho-Oh's first appearance in the franchise when it flew across the sky in the original anime's pilot episode "Pokemon - I Choose You!," leaving a rainbow behind in its wake. In Pokemon GO, Shiny Ho-Oh's golden color scheme, complete with a pale grey beak and plumage, is somewhat similar to its first-ever appearance in the anime.

Not only this, but a red, orange, and grey color scheme is particularly unique among shiny Pokemon in general.

2) Gyarados

Shiny Gyarados burns red with rage in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For some Pokemon fans, Shiny Gyarados was the first shiny they ever saw, as it was a scripted encounter to progress the story of Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Even in GO, it retains its fiery red coloration that is quite emblematic of its dragon-like rage, even if it's only a Water/Flying-type at the end of the day.

There are plenty of red shiny variants in Pokemon GO, but Shiny Gyarados remains one of the most unique and iconic for fans of a wide range of ages.

3) Skarmory

Skarmory is beloved as a PvP pick in Pokemon GO's Great League, but it has a particularly intriguing shiny variant as well. As a Steel/Flying-type Pokemon, Skarmory's body is partially composed of metal, and its shiny form makes it appear as though it has begun to rust or oxidize, taking on a beige and green color scheme.

Naturally, Skarmory's body doesn't oxidize in the open air in Pokemon canon, but its shiny variant certainly does make it look that way a bit.

4) Unfezant

Unfezant's shiny variant differs based on its gender in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Not too many creatures in Pokemon GO are fortunate enough to receive two separate shiny forms, but that's exactly what Unfezant has access to. Depending on its individual gender, the shiny variant changes accordingly. Male Unfezant possess bright pink head plumage and a mottled green body, while female Unfezant sport a muted gold color on their lower bodies.

Unfezant isn't likely to be many trainers' favorite Pokemon, but its shiny color scheme that shifts between male and female is incredibly unique even among the entire roster of creatures.

5) Yveltal

Yveltal's shiny form inverts the darkest portions of its body (Image via Niantic)

Yveltal is a Dark/Flying-type legendary creature, and its reputation is as dark as its black and red standard color scheme. Interestingly enough, though, Yveltal's shiny variant is white and red instead, making it look a little less sinister. Its pale white and rosy red color scheme is also incredibly eye-catching to say the least, making it by far one of the most unique shiny Flying-types.

Where several Flying- or partial Flying-types have relatively common-looking shiny color schemes, Yveltal's may be one of the most instantly recognizable among its kind. It may not be the only red and white shiny Pokemon, but Yveltal's variant is undoubtedly one of the most unique when it comes to Pokemon who take to the skies on outstretched wings.