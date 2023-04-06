5 most unique Pokemon of all time

The world of Pokemon has grown more and more vast over the years since it first came out in 1996.

New creatures are added ever so often to the expanding universe of the franchise, along with vast innovations in attacks, abilities, and gimmicks specific to different Pocket Monsters.

Each Pokemon has a unique design element. However, some of these creatures are more unique than others. There are different things that make each of them unique in their own way. While some of them have funny backstories, others have one-of-a-kind abilities that set them apart from the rest.

Mimikyu, Shedinja, and three other really unique Pokemon

1) Mimikyu

Mimikyu is a Ghost/Fairy-type pocket monster that was introduced in Generation VII of the franchise with the Sun and Moon video games. It is one of the shortest known Ghost-types in the universe.

Mimikyu wears the disguise of a ragged Pikachu doll to hide its true appearance. It is not known what the creature actually looks like under its veil, as everyone who saw it either died mysteriously or suffered from a mysterious disease that left them catatonia-inflicted.

Mimikyu has a unique ability called Disguise that prevents the creature from taking damage from the first attack that is directed at it.

2) Shedinja

Shedinja is a special evolution of Nincada, introduced in Generation III. It is a Bug/Ghost-type Pokemon. The only way to achieve this evolution is to have an empty slot in your party and an extra Poke Ball while Nincada evolves into Ninjask.

The idea behind the creature is the exoskeleton of a cicada that is shed. The creature is effectively dead, with dark and hollow insides and no internal organs. It is also known to not breathe, and it moves without fluttering its wings.

What adds to Shedinja's uniqueness is the fact that it has an ability called Wonder Guard that makes it immune to all attacks that are not super effective on it.

This is accompanied by the fact that it has a single point of HP with no way to increase it. This basically means that even a sniff of a super-effective attack is enough to knock it out.

3) Rotom

Rotom is a Ghost/Electric-type Pokemon that was introduced in Generation IV. Starting with the Platinum version of the Sinnoh games, it gained five additional types depending on what appliance it possesses.

This is a very interesting mechanic that makes interesting use of both its Ghost as well as Electric typing. Depending on what appliance it evolves into, it changes its secondary type (with Electric remaining constant) and learns a new move.

Here are the different forms of Rotom, along with the appliance it possesses, the type it transforms into, and the move it learns:

Heat Rotom: Microwave, Fire, Overheat

Wash Rotom: Washing machine, Water, Hydro Pump

Frost Rotom: Refrigerator, Ice, Blizzard

Fan Rotom: Fan, Flying, Air Slash

Mow Rotom: Lawn mower, Grass, Leaf Storm

4) Eevee

Eevee is perhaps one of the most popular creatures in the Pokemon franchise, outclassed only by the franchise's mascot, Pikachu itself.

It was introduced way back in the earliest days of Pokemon with Generation I games. It is so popular that it even has a game named after it.

Eevee has a dedicated Gigantamax form in Generation VIII. But that is not what makes the adorable creature unique.

The fact that it has eight possible evolutions, however, does. They are Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon and Sylveon.

5) Ditto

Ditto is a Pokemon that functions just as its name suggests. It is able to transform perfectly into any animate or inanimate object, including humans. It can't, however, replicate human speech.

In battle, it is able to turn into a replica of the opponent Pokemon and use the same attacks as it thanks to its signature ability, Imposter.

That is not the end of Ditto's unique abilities. This ameboid creature is famous for its ability to breed with any Pokemon that is capable of producing eggs and is able to produce eggs of other species, making it precious to trainers.

Poll : 0 votes