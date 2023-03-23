5 ways Niantic can change Pokemon GO Community Days for the better

With the reveal of April's Community Day for Pokemon GO, players around the world are growing excited. However, the feeling is a bit bittersweet as they are reminded of the current state of the monthly events and how the occasion used to be so much better for the playerbase.

As many in the community know, these monthly events are some of the most highly anticipated occurrences the game has to offer. Giving players a chance to catch some of the most sought-after creatures the title has to offer, while also giving them a chance to find these said monsters in their rare shiny variants is bound to generate some excitement within the community.

However, many trainers are starting to feel that Pokemon GO's Community Days are less about the community that these events were implemented to celebrate and more about Niantic finding every possible way to monetize their free-to-play mobile game. So what are some ideas to bring back a more consumer-friendly mindset?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 ideas to fix Pokemon GO's Community Days

1) Bring back the six-hour time limit

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Starting in April 2020 to help players during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Niantic doubled the time limit of these monthly events in Pokemon GO to help players who weren't able to leave their homes due to the disease. However, in March 2022, this change was revoked as the travel restrictions were loosened.

Ever since Niantic reversed the changes, players around the world cannot help but bring up the old time limit online whenever news of the next Community Day is revealed. Hopefully, another pandemic is not required to get this time limit extended from the current three to the six hours of old.

2) Poll the players

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Back in 2020, it was not uncommon for Niantic to poll the community to see what the next spotlight creature would be for these monthly events in Pokemon GO. However, in recent years, the company has shifted away from this dynamic for some reason.

Considering that these are called Community Days, it only seems right that the fans should have a say in these excursions.

3) Special Mythical or Legendary Community Days

Meltan as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While a lot of the spotlight creatures for these Community Days in Pokemon GO are great choices, it would be fair to claim that their choices have become a bit predictable. A good way to spice up the monthly event and to drum up some hype among the playerbase would be to give players some serious value from these events.

It is true that a Community Day for Legendary Pokemon like Rayquaza or Heatran may not be the most sound idea. Meltan is the perfect creature to be featured in one of these events.

4) Community Day collection challenge

A herd of Tauros as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since a lot of players will be collecting a lot of the same creatures for these Community Day events in Pokemon GO anyway, it might not be such a bad idea to give those looking to collect collection challenge medals a little more incentive to participate.

Giving them a collection challenge for each Community Day event would be a great way to reward them for playing the game. Further, doing so without requiring them to purchase a ticket for the special research will be a great add-on.

5) Axew Community Day

Axew as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a Reddit post on the Silph Road official subreddit, trainers were asked about which creatures they would like to see in the spotlight for a potential Community Day event in Pokemon GO. A lot of answers like Spheal, Aron, and many more were later implemented into the game. However, there is one popular choice that is yet to make the cut.

Though not the region's Pseudo-Legendary, Axew is still a memorable Dragon-type from the Unova region, and player's want the chance to catch this creature in a future Community Day.

