How to catch Axew in Pokemon GO

Some trainers are chomping at the bit to get Axew, one of the more famous monsters from the Unova region, in Pokemon GO. It was on Iris’ team in the anime and evolves into the ferocious Haxorus.

Not only are trainers always looking to add a powerful Dragon to their team, but they’re still waiting on shiny Axew (as well as many others from the Unova region). They may be in luck soon as GO Fest 2022 gives them an opportunity to get Axew.

Dragon Pokemon available through GO Fest 2022

Trainers will be able to catch Axew during the 2022 edition of Pokemon GO Fest. This will be one of the busiest days for trainers, but fortunately, there are a couple of different ways to go about catching Axew.

One way all trainers can find Axew during the event will be in the wild during habitat hours. Four rotating habitats will dictate which Pokemon can be caught in the wild, and this will change every hour.

Axew will appear when the plains habitat is active. This will be considered a rare spawn, so don’t expect it to show up right away.

While every trainer will be able to participate in the rotating habitat spawns, ticket holders have a better shot at finding Axew. Ticket holders have a special set of spawns that get attracted to incense during the event.

Axew evolves into Fraxure and later Haxorus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If these trainers use incense when the plains habitat is on rotation, they will have an increased chance of finding Axew.

Alternatively, trainers can also battle Axew in Tier one Raids. Different Raid bosses will be present on Saturday and Sunday of the event, but Axew will be available on both days.

In addition, Axew will have a chance to be shiny. Many shiny hunters have been waiting on Axew and others from Generation V to have their shiny release for quite some time.

It looks like Niantic will be addressing this issue during the event. Not only will Axew’s shiny form be released, but so will Escavilier’s and Accelgor’s, both hailing from the Unova region as well.

For trainers who don’t end up buying tickets, the best way to get Axew is probably through Raids. Many spawn during habitat hours, so trainers will likely have to search less for an Axew Raid as opposed to normally finding it in the wild.

Ticket holders get access to another special spawn through incense when the plains habitat is on rotation. That spawn is going to be Torkoal, the Fire-type turtle from Generation III. Incense will also attract the Unown letters "B," "O," "G," and "U."

While many trainers will be looking for Axew through Raids, they may want to keep an eye out for the legendaries from the Hoenn region as well. Both Kyogre and Ground will be five-star Raid bosses.

