5 ways Pokemon Horizons is different from previous seasons

Pokemon Horizons: The Series debuted in Japan in April 2023 as the first major animated series since the decades-spanning adventures of Ash Ketchum concluded. It features a new collection of protagonists, a multi-region adventure, and many of the aspects of the Generation IX games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well, but how different is it from the old series/seasons involving Ash Ketchum?

There are quite a few differences concerning characters, story direction, and more in Pokemon Horizons compared to the original long-running Pokemon anime. While fans may like or dislike these differences personally, it's still worth examining them in case any watchers of the original anime are curious about checking out Horizons as well.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five differences between Pokemon Horizons and the original anime

1) Battling isn't as heavily focused

Character building is a huge factor in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although there were character-building moments in both Pokemon anime shows, Pokemon Horizons has heavily focused on understanding and growing its cast of characters instead of leaning into battling, something the original anime did with more regularity. This may be perceived as an unwelcome change for some, but a breath of fresh air for others.

This isn't to say that there aren't some great battles in Horizons, including the showdowns with Lucius' Black Rayquaza or the various Terastal Debut arc battles, but the showrunners in Horizons clearly want the fans to get to know its characters.

2) The Explorers are a much more serious recurring antagonist

The Explorers admins assembled in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While there's no denying that the Team Rocket Trio are lovable and bumbling, they weren't exactly considered much of a threat in the original anime after a little while. The recurring antagonists of Pokemon Horizons, known simply as the Explorers, are a very different breed of villain. Led by the elusive and mysterious Gibeon, they're much more serious about their objective to steal the Pokemon Terapagos.

To that end, the Explorers have employed some pretty sinister tactics compared to the Team Rocket Trio's usual antics. Explorer administrators like Amethio also have significant character development, as he is revealed to be related to Gibeon and is desperately attempting to live up to his expectations, which can make him a bit relatable despite being an overall unkind sort.

3) It lacks a real connection to "legacy" characters/locations

Captain Pikachu is about the closest fans get to a legacy character in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The original Pokemon anime, once it had introduced a plethora of characters, had a habit of bringing back "legacy" characters like Ash's former companions in ongoing seasons. Pokemon Horizons isn't concerned with linking to Ash Ketchum or any of the former series' characters, instead charting its path with its own cast and events that make it essentially a standalone series.

Captain Pikachu, Friede's stalwart companion, certainly has some traits similar to Ash's Pikachu, but he also has a ton of personality to call his own. Outside of the brief introduction of a traveler that Goh and Ash met in Galar who also pops up in Horizons, there isn't any real connection between the two. Still, some fans are hoping Ash makes an appearance in Horizons in the future.

4) The protagonists' goals are widely different

Liko isn't exactly on a quest to be a Pokemon Master in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

We all love Ash Ketchum's quest to become the very best and ultimately become a Pokemon Master, but that isn't the path that every trainer takes. Pokemon Horizons' protagonist Liko tends to have shifting objectives while having an overall arcing goal of seeing the world, learning to become a trainer, and becoming closer with her Pokemon partners. Winning accolades isn't on her mind much.

Liko certainly does have the drive to be capable in battles and wants to catch plenty of Pokemon, but her journey is centered more squarely on discovering who she is and uncovering the mysteries of the world. To that end, her current story arc is to find a way to help Terapagos reach the paradise Lakua. To do so, she's undertaking Terastal Training in the Terastal Debut arc to sharpen her skills.

Liko's quest is one of understanding, which Ash certainly received on his adventures, but a World Coronation Series victory for Liko seems highly unlikely as her journey takes her on a different path in Pokemon Horizons.

5) The cast has more dynamic characters

Dot had to overcome her fear of being seen out of costume (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash and his friends were great characters in the Pokemon anime, but by and large, their actual characters and mannerisms didn't change extensively. Some characters would certainly undergo growth, but once fans had seen a character (especially Ash), they knew more or less what to expect. Things are a bit different when it comes to the cast of Pokemon Horizons.

The vast majority of Horizons' characters have personality flaws and regularly overcome personal struggles or unexpected challenges of their ideals. Although this could be seen in the original anime, it's a foundational piece of the story Horizons is telling. The characters, from the protagonists to the supporting cast, have already changed substantially since the original arc's airing.

