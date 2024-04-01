Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 recap: The Black Rayquaza's Rage

Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 sees the conclusion of Episode 44's battle with Lucius' Black Rayquaza, while also ending the Sparkling of Terapagos arc as a whole. After the Explorers failed to catch the Black Rayquaza, the legendary Pokemon attacks all around it, ultimately leading to the creature inadvertently slamming into the Brave Olivine and causing the airship to start crashing.

With no time to lose, our heroes have mere moments to stave off the rage of this mighty Pokemon and get their friends to safety. However, they might just be surprised at who is willing to help them do so, as even some enemies reach out to help in a time of dire need. To cover these events in detail, it's not a bad idea to dive in with a Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 recap.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 recap: "To a Place Far, Far Away"

Rayquaza is far from finished after Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 recap begins where Episode 44 ended; Black Rayquaza has crashed into the Brave Olivine, and the airship is damaged and descending quickly. Our heroes and the Explorers have proven to be ineffectual against it, and Spinel appears via helicopter and orders his comrades to retreat. Meanwhile, the Brave Olivine makes an emergency landing in the sea.

The Rising Volt Tacklers call Liko, Roy, Friede, and Ludlow and inform them that everyone aboard the airship is safe. Ludlow makes his way back to the Brave Olivine as Liko, Roy, and Friede focus on Lucius' Black Rayquaza. Liko and Roy challenge the legendary Pokemon, and it appears to accept. Liko, Roy, and Dot team up with Friede and split into teams to attack Rayquaza.

Friede and Roy take to the skies on Charizard's back while Captain Pikachu uses Volt Tackle to lift Sprigatito and Quaxly into the air, but Rayquaza lashes them away easily. Cap tries again with Sprigatito and Quaxly, and Quaxly uses Low Kick to give Sprigatito an extra boost to attack Rayquaza alongside Charizard and Fuecoco. Rayquaza is momentarily stunned, but then responds with Draco Meteor.

Sprigatito and Quaxly launch to attack Rayquaza in our Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is forced to dodge the meteors, making Fuecoco fall from its back. Fortunately, it is rescued by Quaxly, but the meteors knock Quaxly out, and an additional meteor heads toward Terapagos. Liko runs to protect it, but a shadowy figure destroys the meteor. It is then revealed to be Amethio and Ceruledge who saved our Pokemon Horizons heroes.

Amethio states that he's going to catch the Black Rayquaza, and Terastallizes his Ceruledge before it dives into the fray. Friede responds by Terastallizing Charizard, and the two team up to attack Rayquaza. However, Rayquaza responds with Dragon Ascent, leading to Charizard and Ceruledge being knocked out. After a moment, Fuecoco begins stomping in an attempt to use Flame Charge.

Ceruledge protects Liko, Sprigatito, and Terapagos in Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko, recovering her resolve, sends Sprigatito out to attack as well, and the Grass Cat Pokemon begins to glow, evolving into Floragato. Both partner Pokemon press the assault and land a hit on Rayquaza before passing out from exhaustion. Rayquaza then looks to Liko, roaring and flying away to parts unknown. Amethio declares to the Explorers that they'll be leaving.

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 recap rounds out with Liko thanking Amethio for his help, but he dismissively states that he'll capture both Terapagos and the Black Rayquaza before flying away on his Corviknight. Liko, Roy, and Friede make their way back to the Brave Olivine, and Liko and Roy apologize for the danger they placed the Rising Volt Tacklers in.

Liko's Floragato arrives to battle for the first time in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Friede tells the kids that they have come a long way in their journey and never shrunk from their convictions. Liko states that she still wants to collect Lucius' Six Heroes and bring Terapagos to the paradise of Lakua (Rakua in Japanese), Roy says he wants to rival Rayquaza in strength, and even Dot remarks that she wants to stand by their sides and uncover the mysteries of the world.

The kids say they want to learn about Terastallization, and Friede states that they'll begin Terastal training while the Brave Olivine is being repaired. Friede, Murdock, and Orla close out the heroic portion of our Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 recap by setting up a picnic for the Rising Volt Tacklers to enjoy.

Black Rayquaza leaves our Pokemon Horizons heroes once again (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meanwhile, the Explorers have regrouped at their base and are contacting their leader, Gibeon. The Explorer kingpin states that the group is to wait while the Rising Volt Tacklers collect all of Lucius' Six Heroes, and Spinel realizes that this is so the group can capture Terapagos at its full power.

After disconnecting his call, Gibeon stands alongside a shiny 10% Forme Zygarde and remarks that he'll enter Lakua and take the "Lakurium" for himself. This is a declaration to Lucius that "his adventure isn't over," despite Lucius not being present. As such, it ends Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 on an ominous note.

