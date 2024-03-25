Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap: The Plan to Capture the Black Rayquaza

Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 debuted in Japan on March 22, 2024, and has started weaving the conclusion of the Sparkling of Terapagos arc. In a suspicious town spotted in Episode 42, the Explorers are putting a plan in action to summon and capture Lucius' Black Rayquaza, and the Rising Volt Tacklers are racing to stop them while also preventing Rayquaza's raging devastation.

The Sparkling of Terapagos arc will end on March 29, 2024, with Episode 45 concluding the showdown with the Black Rayquaza. Before then, though, it's not a bad idea to recap Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 to get ready for the final confrontation.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap: "A Plan to Capture Rayquaza"

Friede and Captain Pikachu approach the Explorers' tower in our Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap begins with Friede and Captain Pikachu on the back of Charizard, heading out to investigate the tower seen in Episode 42, where they believe the Explorers are hiding. The heroes spot Spinel entering the tower before heading back to the Brave Olivine to share photos of the area, and Liko instantly notices Spinel as the person who tried to steal her pendant.

The Rising Volt Tacklers devise a plan to take down the tower before the Explorers can summon the Black Rayquaza, something Coral mentioned in Episode 43. Friede suggests Cap can overcharge the tower, but Dot states that she can write a program to shut the tower down. Friede asks Ludlow to provide a boat so the heroes can approach quietly, and Liko and Roy join Friede on the infiltration.

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap continues with Friede, Ludlow, Liko, and Roy making their way to the tower area. Fuecoco is scared by a Vespiquen but manages to be quieted by Roy before the group's position is given away. The group make their way to the tower, which has an unlocked entrance. Not liking the situation, Friede asks Ludlow to stay with the kids as he heads inside.

Friede and Spinel face off in our Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Friede and Captain Pikachu are suddenly locked inside the tower, and Spinel appears. Friede immediately recognizes him from their battle in Levincia City, and Spinel states that the tower was a ruse to contain Friede and Cap. Friede tells the others that the tower was a trick, and Ludlow calms Liko down, stating that Friede and Cap will handle their battle as Ludlow and the kids find the other Explorers.

At a nearby lighthouse, the Explorers put their plan into action by using soundwaves to attract Lucius' Black Rayquaza. Coral asks where Amethio is, but Chalce states that Spinel ordered them to finish the mission without him. Coral then says she hates her fellow administrator, but Sidian tells her to return to her post. The Pokemon Horizons recap returns to Friede's battle with Spinel.

Spinel reveals that the soundwaves being used by the Explorers emulate Terapagos' call to the Black Rayquaza to summon it. The villain then states that his remaining comrades will capture Rayquaza when it appears while he battles Friede. The latter moves to send out his Charizard but realizes that the confined area wouldn't be ideal for Charizard's ability to fly.

Captain Pikachu faces off against Umbreon in our Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Captain Pikachu offers to fight Spinel's Umbreon, and the battle begins. Umbreon gains the upper hand, knocking Cap into a wall and shrugging off his attacks, but as Friede wonders what to do next, Captain Pikachu points to a crack he left in the wall when he collided with it, giving Friede a plan of action to escape the tower.

Meanwhile, the Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap switches back to our main heroes, who are pointed to the lighthouse by Terapagos. The group is astonished to find the Black Rayquaza descending from the clouds above. Iono is shown streaming elsewhere and notices Rayquaza's emergence. Ludlow, Liko, and Roy head to the lighthouse via boat before the Explorers attack Rayquaza.

Our Pokemon Horizons heroes arrive at the lighthouse and inform the Brave Olivine about the speakers being used to lure Rayquaza. Dot states that she has finished her shutdown program and offers to upload it personally since it can't be done remotely. The battle between Cap and Umbreon continues, and Friede has Cap use Volt Tackle to bounce off Umbreon's Barrier, breaking the tower wall.

The Black Rayquaza descends in Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Friede and Cap escape the tower on Charizard's back, and the Brave Olivine arrives at the lighthouse to help. Rayquaza is frozen by Coral's Glalie and Sidian's Garganacl, and our heroes confront the Explorers. Sidian elects to battle Liko and Roy, while Chalce plans to catch Rayquaza with an Ultra Ball. As she throws, Roy's Wattrel zaps the high-powered Poke Ball away.

Chalce's Medicham responds by knocking out Wattrel, leaving Roy to recall his Pokemon Horizons companion. Friede holds Coral and Glalie at bay with Charizard, and Dot jumps from the Brave Olivine using her Nidothing suit to break her fall. Her Quaxly and Tinkatink begin battling Medicham while Dot uploads her shutdown program with her Rotom Phone.

Dot's program succeeds, and she flees back onto the airship with Quaxly and Tinkatink. Rayquaza breaks free and attacks Draco Meteor, destroying the Explorers' machinery and devastating the area. Coral cries out in frustration and has her Glalie use Self-Destruct, which collides with Rayquaza's Dragon Pulse, sending the Sky High Pokemon careening into the Brave Olivine.

The Brave Olivine begins to crash in Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 recap concludes with the Brave Olivine taking on massive damage and beginning to fall from the sky as our heroes look on in terror at what has transpired, worried for the safety of the Rising Volt Tacklers still on the airship.

