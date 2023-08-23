5 ways to prepare for Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

Pokemon GO's highly-anticipated GO Fest for the year 2023 is just days away, and players are making their final preparations. However, for many, this will be their first-ever experience with this beloved event. More specifically, this may be the first time that they will be able to participate in the GO Fest Global side of the celebration.

This event is hyped up throughout the year, leaving many not wanting to miss out on everything it has to offer. With this in mind, they will want to make sure they are properly prepared for the event, so they have more time to participate instead of hastily gathering resources. So what should players do to make sure they are prepared adequately?

5 things players will want to know before Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

1) Stock up on Pokeballs

Ash with a Poke Ball as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last thing you want is to run out of Poke Balls in the middle of a great catching session. With so many rare creatures taking the spotlight during the global event in Pokemon GO, you do not want your session to be interrupted due to a sudden lack of Poke Balls.

Thankfully, these are items that are not difficult to replenish in the slightest. Poke Balls and their two variants, Great Balls and Ultra Balls, are some of the most common items to find in the mobile game. They can be purchased in exchange for Pokecoins, or they can be found for free by spinning the photo disks located at Pokestops and Gym locations.

2) How to collect Diancie Mega Energy

Mega Diancie as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many players may know, the GO Fest will mark the introduction of Mega Diancie into Pokemon GO. However, no Mega Raids featuring the Mythical Pokemon will be taking place. As such, many may wonder how they can expect to collect the required Mega Energy to conduct the creature's Mega Evolution.

Throughout the GO Fest, players will be able to collect Diancie Mega Energy by defeating Carbink raids. These will be much easier to take on than hypothetical Diancie raids as Carbink is much weaker, and its raids will also be 3-star, meaning the boost in stats it will receive as a Raid Boss will be much lower.

3) Know your Raid Boss

Mega Rayquaza as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As is customary with these types of events in Pokemon GO, the GO Fest will feature a variety of Raid Bosses. The most desired of which is the new Mega Rayquaza. Before you can run head-first into these battles, it would be best to do a fair amount of research on your opponents since details like typings and stats are crucial for success in these types of fights.

To counter Mega Rayquaza, you should pick Ice-type Pokemon like Mamoswine, since both Flying and Dragon typings are weak to the element. For those who want to challenge Carbink raids to stock up on Diancie Mega Energy, it will be best to bring Steel-type Pokemon since Carbink has a double weakness to the element.

4) Have plenty of heals

A potion being used in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With so many raids to challenge in the upcoming event, you will want to stock up on heals if you want to compete in them all. Since Pokemon GO hosts a live-action battle system, every participating creature is guaranteed to take damage. This means that you will need to heal your parties often.

Much like Poke Balls, healing items can be easily found by spinning the photo disk located at every Pokestop or gym location. Max Potions and Max Revives can also be purchased from the store in exchange for Pokecoins, which can either be purchased with real money or earned by defending Gyms.

5) Battery saver settings

When playing for an extended period of time, it is important to keep your device charged (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, given all of the things Niantic has brought to Pokemon GO for the upcoming event, you will want to make sure you have a way to charge your mobile devices. For those without a portable charger, the game has a variety of battery-saving features that can significantly cut down on the power consumption of the app.

These battery features mainly tie in to the graphics and the AR mode that utilizes the camera on your device. Disabling these features in the app from the settings menu is typically a good idea for all Pokemon GO users.